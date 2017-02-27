Feedback
Oscars Best Picture Fiasco Unfolds On Stage at Academy Awards

"Moonlight" — not, as it turned out, "La La Land" — won best picture in a historic Oscar upset that saw a winner swapped mid-speech.

16 Photos

1.

Actors Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announce the best picture winner at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017.

Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" -- not, as it turned out, "La La Land" -- won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were in mid-speech.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope -- the one for best actress winner Emma Stone -- onto the stage. When they realized the mistake, representatives for ballot tabulators Price Waterhouse Coopers raced onstage to try to stop the acceptance speeches.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
2.

'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz speaks while holing an oscar and the winner card before being notified about the mistake.

Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
3. Warren Beatty holds the card for the best picture winner on stage during the confusion. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
4. The cast and crew of "La La Land" surround Warren Beatty and a stage manager on the stage. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
5. Jordan Horowitz of "La La Land" speaks with award presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel after discovering that "Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture instead of "La La Land." Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
6.

Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card reading actual best picture winner 'Moonlight.'

Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the "Moonlight" producers. "I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought that something strange had occurred," Jenkins said backstage. "The last 20 minutes of my life have been insane."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
7. Barry Jenkins reacts as "Moonlight" is announced as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello / Invision via AP
8.

Horowitz holds up the winner card saying best picture winner 'Moonlight' with actor Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel had come forward to inform the cast that "Moonlight" had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof. "I knew I would screw this up," said Kimmel, a first-time host.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
9. Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
10. The cast of "Moonlight" and "La La Land" appear on stage as presenter Warren Beatty shows the winner's envelope. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
11. Warren Beatty tries to explain the error as members of the "Moonlight" cast and crew, including Joi McMillon, react behind him. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
12. Warren Beatty shows the winner's envelope for best picture on stage. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
13. Ryan Gosling, right, stands with his arms folded as Emma Stone, center, congratulates Mahershala Ali, for winning the award for best picture for "Moonlight." Chris Pizzello / Invision via AP
14.

Barry Jenkins and the cast accept the award for best picture.

"Even in my dreams this cannot be true," said an astonished Jenkins, once he reached the stage. "Moonlight," released by indie distributor A24, also had some major muscle behind it, including Brad Pitt's Plan B, which also backed the 2015 winner "12 Years a Slave."

"It was unfortunate that things happened as they did but, goddamn, we won best picture," the still cool and composed Jenkins told reporters.

Chris Pizzello / Invision via AP
15. "Moonlight" producer Adele Romanski accepts the award for best picture as the cast stands on stage. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
16. Barry Jenkins holds up the best picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel as he stands with Producer Adele Romanski. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
