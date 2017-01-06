Outrage Across Mexico as Gas Hike Sparks Protests, Looting

1. People block a highway leaving Mexico City as a protest to an increase in gas prices on Jan. 4. Brett Gundlock / Getty Images

2. Police forcibly remove demonstrators who blocked a main road for about an hour as they protest hikes in gas prices in Mexico City on Jan. 4. Marco Ugarte / AP

3. People attach signs to cars protesting an increase in gas prices during a protest organized by the Morena Political party on Jan. 4 in Mexico City. Brett Gundlock / Getty Images

4. A vandalized gas station sits abandoned following protests on Jan. 4 in Mexico City. Brett Gundlock / Getty Images

5. Protesters block the entrance to a gas station as they take part during a demonstration against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at Tlalpan Avenue in Mexico City on Jan. 3. Edgard Garrido / Reuters

6. Vehicles pass through a cloud of smoke as tires burn during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the side of a Pemex gas station in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico on Jan. 3. Edgard Garrido / Reuters

7. Residents steal gasoline and diesel from a gas station following protests against an increase in fuel prices in Allende, southern Veracuz State, Mexico, late on Jan. 3. Erick Herrera / AP

8. Dozens of people loot shops during an alleged protest against the increase in the gas prices, in the port of Veracruz, Mexico on Jan. 4. Luis Monroy / EPA

9. Citizens walk towards their workplaces due to a transport strike in result of protests against the increase of the gasoline prices in Guadalajara, Mexico on Jan. 4. Ulises Ruiz Basurto / EPA

10. A snack vendor takes advantage of a break in traffic to push his cart across a highway, where dozens of truck drivers angry over an increase in gas prices had parked their vehicles, put up signs, and were waved motorists through toll booths without paying, at the Palmillas toll plaza, 102 kilometers outside Mexico City on the highway to Queretaro on Jan. 3. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

11. A gas station attendant films demonstrators blocking a main road for about an hour as they protest hikes in gas prices in Mexico City on Jan. 4. Marco Ugarte / AP

12. Suspects are detained by navy police after a store was ransacked by a crowd in the port of Veracruz, Mexico on Jan. 4. Felix Marquez / AP

13. Products litter the floor after a store was ransacked in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico on Jan. 4. Felix Marquez / AP

14. Fires burn after protests against the rise in gasoline prices in Caxuxi city, Hidalgo state, on Jan. 5. Nuko Cruz / EPA

15. Police kick a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, on Jan. 5. Fidencio Alonso / Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via Reuters

16. People ransack a store in Veracruz on Jan. 5. Felix Marquez / AP

17. A man runs with toys looted from a store during a protest in the port of Veracruz, on Jan. 4. Ilse Huesca / AFP - Getty Images

18. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Ixtlahuaca community on Jan. 5. Mario Vazquez de la Torre / AFP - Getty Images

19. A demonstrator argues with police during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline at the Macroplaza in Monterrey on Jan. 5. Daniel Becerril / Reuters