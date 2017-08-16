Clergy observe a moment of silence for Heather Heyer outside the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Aug. 16.
Heyer was among the hundreds of protesters who had gathered Saturday in Charlottesville to decry what was believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members. They descended on the city for a rally prompted by the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument.
Supporters carry signs outside the memorial service.
Susan Bro, Heyer's mother speaks at the podium.
"I miss her so, so much, but I'm going to make her death worth something," Bro told The Associated Press.
RELATED: ‘I Always Encouraged Her to Be Strong,’ Says Mother of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer
Marcus Martin, second left, and his fiance Marissa Blair cry as Heyer's mother Susan Bro, right, becomes emotional. Martin pushed his fiance out of the way of the vehicle that killed Heyer.
Counter-protesters had converged for a march along a downtown street when suddenly a Dodge Challenger barreled into them, hurling people into the air. Video shows the car reversing and hitting more people.
Susan Bro described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.
Heather Heyer's father Mark Heyer gets emotional. "Heather's passion extended to her ideas and her thoughts. She could tell if someone wasn't being straight with her and she'd call them on it," he said.
A sign on the statue of Robert E. Lee calls for the park to be renamed for Heather Heyer.
Artist Sam Welty creates a chalk mural of Heyer.
People hug as they gather near the memorial.
Jason Charter of Washington, left, who was at the scene when the car rammed into the crowd of people protesting the rally, stands at the site where Heyer was killed.
Heyer grew up in nearby Greene County and worked as a legal assistant at a law firm. Her boss, Larry Miller, said the young woman was active in the firm's bankruptcy practice and was like a family member to him.
"She's very compassionate, she's very precise, got a big heart, she wants to make sure that things are right. She cares about the people that we take care of. She's just a great person," Miller said.
Clergy observe a moment of silence outside the Paramount Theater.
PHOTOS: Violence in Charlottesville Sparks Outrage Around U.S.