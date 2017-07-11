Police officers line up outside the funeral of slain New York Police Department Officer Miosotis Familia outside of the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York on July 11, 2017.
Familia, 48, was ambushed and killed last week as she sat in a parked police vehicle in the Bronx in what police are calling an "unprovoked attack."
An officer wears an NYPD shield covered with a mourning band as officers gather for Familia's funeral service.
Familia's children, Genesis Villella, center, and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, stand on the podium during their mother's funeral service at World Changers Church.
A 12-year NYPD veteran, Familia had come to police work later in life than most on a force where the average recruit is 26. A mother of three who lived with her own mother in the Bronx, she felt a calling to help her community, friends said.
Rabbi Alvin Kass, NYPD Chief of Rabbis, speaks during the funeral. A sea of police in blue uniforms filled the theater and the street outside to pay tribute to the 12-year officer and former health care worker, who was later buried at a nearby cemetery.
Family members hug.
A police officer cries as colleagues gather outside the funeral. Familia was the first female New York Police Department officer to die in the line of duty since 9/11.
Police officers stand outside the church.
Cameron Hunt stands with his father Calvin holding a Blue Lives Matter banner outside the church.
"We've watched with horror these attacks on our police here in New York City and all around our country. It sickens us, and we know they cannot be tolerated, and we know they must end," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the funeral.
Police from Los Angeles stand outside the church.
Flags are carried past Familia's photo outside the church. Familia was posthumously promoted Tuesday to detective.
A woman lifts a young girl above the crowd as police officers gather for the funeral service.
Familia's casket is carried out of the church following the funeral service.
Miosotis Familia's mother Adriana Valoy cries as she watches her daughter's casket.
Familia's son Peter Vega holds an American flag following his mother's funeral service.
One of 10 children of immigrant parents, Familia was the first person in her family to go to college and had always wanted to be a police officer, her family said.
"She was brave enough to do that knowing that there's consequences, like danger, but she loved us," said Peter Vega, whom she called Jacob. "She wanted to sacrifice for us, so she did it."
Officers carry Familia's casket following the funeral services.
A woman stands with police officers gathered for the funeral service.