Tourists Flee the Beach as Fires Rage in French Riviera

Tourists leave the beach with their belongings as a fire burns in a forest behind them in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southeastern France, on July 26, 2017.
France's Mediterranean coast is particularly vulnerable to fires, with its massive back-country forests, often dry in the summer, and Mistral winds blowing across the sea to fan flames.
Employees at a gymnasium speak to evacuated tourists in Bormes-les-Mimosas.
No injuries have been reported among residents or vacationers.
A fire burns behind a beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas.
An aircraft drops fire retardant over a fire near Bormes-les-Mimosas.
Tourists watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas.
A woman looks at charred debris of vehicles destroyed by fire at a camping site in Bormes-les-Mimosas.
Of the 10,000 people evacuated in the region, about 3,000 of them were campers.
Evacuated people taking refuge on the beach watch the fire burning in Bormes-les-Mimosas at sunrise on July 26.
