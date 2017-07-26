Feedback
Tourists Flee the Beach as Fires Rage in French Riviera

by NBC News

Authorities ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people as fires hopscotched around the Riviera for a third day Wednesday.

1.

Tourists leave the beach with their belongings as a fire burns in a forest behind them in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southeastern France, on July 26, 2017.

France's Mediterranean coast is particularly vulnerable to fires, with its massive back-country forests, often dry in the summer, and Mistral winds blowing across the sea to fan flames.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP - Getty Images
2.

Employees at a gymnasium speak to evacuated tourists in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

No injuries have been reported among residents or vacationers.

Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters
3. Tourists evacuate the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters
4.

A fire burns behind a beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP - Getty Images
5.

An aircraft drops fire retardant over a fire near Bormes-les-Mimosas.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP - Getty Images
6.

Tourists watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters
7.

A woman looks at charred debris of vehicles destroyed by fire at a camping site in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

Of the 10,000 people evacuated in the region, about 3,000 of them were campers.

Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters
8.

Evacuated people taking refuge on the beach watch the fire burning in Bormes-les-Mimosas at sunrise on July 26.

Marion Leflour / AFP - Getty Images
