1. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strums a pineapple-shaped ukulele presented to him by Hawaii Gov. David Ige at a dinner held in Abe's honor, Monday, Dec. 26, in Honolulu. Abe laid wreaths at various cemeteries and memorials Monday ahead of a visit to the site of the 1941 bombing that plunged the United States into World War II. The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor was closed to the public Tuesday when Abe visited the historic site, joined by President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family. Marco Garcia / AP

2. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo shake hands as they are photographed at the start of a bilateral meeting at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 27. Carolyn Kaster / AP

3. A boat carrying President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passes the USS Missouri at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Dec. 27, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mr. Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor with a U.S. president and the first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

4. Prime Minister Abe and U.S. President Obama participate in a wreath-laying ceremony. KEVIN LAMARQUE / Reuters

5. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pause after placing wreaths at the USS Arizona Memorial. Abe and Obama made a joint pilgrimage to the site of the Pearl Harbor attack on Tuesday to celebrate "the power of reconciliation". The Japanese attack on an unsuspecting US fleet moored at Pearl Harbor turned the Pacific into a cauldron of conflict -- more than 2,400 were killed and a reluctant America was drawn into World War II. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP - Getty Images

6. Abe and Obama toss flower petals into the Wishing Well at the USS Arizona Memorial. Dennis Oda / AP

7. President Barack Obama listens as Prime Minister Abe speaks on Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial as part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. Carolyn Kaster / AP