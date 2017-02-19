Powerful California Storms Leave Thousands Without Power

1.

A man struggles against gusty wind and heavy rain as he walks along a pier on Feb. 17, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

A huge Pacific storm that parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes and leading to the deaths of at least three people, eased off Saturday. But it was only a temporary reprieve as new storms took aim farther north.

Jae C. Hong / AP