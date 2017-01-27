Week One: See Trump’s First Days as POTUS

President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremony at the United States Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington D.C. Convention Center following Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, on Jan. 20.
Trump speaks at the CIA headquarters on Jan. 21 in Langley, Va. Trump spoke with about 300 people in his first official visit with a government agency.
Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C. Large crowds attended the anti-Trump rally a day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.
Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23. Trump on Monday signed three orders on withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, freezing the hiring of federal workers and hitting foreign NGOs that help with abortion.
Trump (C) hosts a reception for House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House Jan. 23 in Washington, D.C.
Trump shows off his signature on an executive order about the Dakota Access pipeline, Jan. 24 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Protesters listen to an speaker as the hold signs during a rally against Trump's order cracking down on immigrants living in the U.S. at Washington Square Park in New York, Jan. 25.
Trump is greeted by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, Jan. 26.
Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on Jan. 26. Trump made his maiden voyage outside the Washington area as president on Thursday, meeting with lawmakers to map out their 2017 policy strategy and smooth emerging differences between the White House and congressional Republicans.
Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon he arrival at Philadelphia International Airport, Jan. 26. Trump traveled to Philadelphia to speak at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers annual policy retreat.
Demonstrators protest Trump's plan to build a border wall along the United States and Mexico border on Jan. 26 in Chicago. A diplomatic rift between the United States and Mexico widened as Trump's administration suggested taxing imports from the southern neighbor to fund a border wall and Mexico's president scrapped a U.S. visit.
Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk to a press conference at the White House Jan.27 in Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: After the Pomp of Inauguration: Trump's First Weekend