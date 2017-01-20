1. President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world. Here's a look at the day's events. Patrick Semansky / AP

2. The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol dome several hours before Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office. Andrew Gombert / Pool via AFP - Getty Images

3. People gather on the morning of Donald Trump's inauguration. Dominick Reuter / AFP - Getty Images

4. Protestors chant slogans on inauguration day in Washington. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures

5. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania leave St. John's Episcopal Church before the inauguration. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

6. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they wait for President-elect Donald J. Trump and wife Melania at the White House. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via EPA

7. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea at the White House. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

8. Former President Bill Clinton arrives with his wife, former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. Shawn Thew / EPA

9. Crowds gather on the Washington Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Momument. Shawn Thew / EPA

10. Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. arrive for the inauguration. Justin Lane / EPA

11. Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive. Pool via Getty Images

12. Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden pose with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence at the White House before the inauguration. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via Getty Images

13. Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wave as they arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. Alex Wong / Getty Images

14. President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the swearing-in ceremony. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

15. President Barack Obama (greets President-elect Donald Trump as he arrives on the platform at the U.S. Capitol. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images