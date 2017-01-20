Presidential Flashback: Scenes From Inaugurations Past

1. President James Buchanan at the east front of the U.S. Capitol during his March 4, 1857 inauguration, the first inauguration known to have been photographed. Library of Congress via Reuters

2. President Abraham Lincoln delivers his second inaugural address on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1865. Library of Congress via Reuters

3. President Ulysses S. Grant delivers his inaugural address on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1873. Library of Congress

4. The public inauguration of President Rutherford B. Hayes takes place in front of the U.S. Capitol on the East Portico in Washington, D.C. on March 5, 1877. AP

5. President Garfield in overlooks his inauguration ceremony on March 4, 1881. Library of Congress

6. President Grover Cleveland delivers his inaugural address on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1885. Library of Congress via Reuters

7. Chief Justice Melville W. Fuller administers the oath of office to President Benjamin Harrison on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1889. Library of Congress

8. President William McKinley delivers his inaugural address as outgoing President Cleveland listens in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1897. McKinley's address was recorded by Edison's then-new motion picture camera and a gramophone. Library of Congress via Reuters

9. President Theodore Roosevelt leaves the Capitol after his inauguration in September of 1901. Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

10. President William Howard Taft and President Theodore Roosevelt head to the Capitol for Taft's inauguration in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1909. A blizzard the night before left ten inches of snow in Washington, forcing the inauguration indoors to the Senate Chamber. Library of Congress via Reuters

11. President Woodrow Wilson takes the oath of office for his first presidential term on the East Portico at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1913. AP

12. President Woodrow Wilson's inauguration takes place on March 5, 1917. Library of Congress

13. Warren Harding waves to the crowd after being sworn in on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1921. Harding's inauguration was the first to feature an automobile, used to transport the president-elect and outgoing President Wilson to and from the Capitol building. Library of Congress via Reuters

14. President Calvin Coolidge rides in a car during his inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on March 4, 1925. Library of Congress via Reuters

15. President Calvin Coolidge and President-elect Herbert Hoover, seated in car, leave the White House for Hoover's inauguration on March 4, 1929. AP

16. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gives his inaugural address on March 4, 1933. Keystone / Getty Images

17. The inaugural parade for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Washington, D.C. in March, 1933. Library of Congress via Reuters

18. Crowds that came to see President Roosevelt's inauguration for his third term climb trees to get a better view of the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1941. AP

19. An aerial view of the crowd gathered outside the White House to attend President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 4th Inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 1945 in Washington D.C. National Archives / Getty Images

20. Members of President Harry Truman's World War I outfit, Battery D, 129th Field Artillery, 35th Division, arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 1949 to take part in the inaugural program. They came from Kansas City with families and friends. AP

21. President Harry Truman gives his inaugural address on Jan 20, 1949. Corbis via Getty Images

22. President Dwight David Eisenhower waves to the crowd from his open-topped Cadillac Eldorado after his Inauguration Ceremony and parade in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1953. Keystone via Getty Images

23. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1961. JFK Presidential Library & Museum / Reuters

24. Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as President of the United States of America in the cabin of the presidential plane as Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy stands at his side on Nov. 22, 1963. Cecil Stoughton / White House via AP

25. Lady Bird Johnson, President Lyndon Johnson, Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Mrs. Humphrey wave and clap as they watch the inaugural parade from behind protective glass in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1965. Dean Conger / Getty Images

26. President Richard Nixon stands in car during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1969. John Duprey / NY Daily News via Getty Images

27. Crowds along Pennsylvania Avenue watch Nixon's Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 1969. PhotoQuest via Getty Images

28. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger swears in President Gerald Ford on Aug. 9, 1974 in Washington, D.C. Robert L. Knudsen / Getty Images

29. A peanut-shaped float passes by the Review Stand for the inauguration of Jimmy Carter in Washington, D.C. in Jan. 1977. Marion S. Trikosko / Library of Congress via Reuters

30. President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan wave to the crowd from the presidential limousine as they ride down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1981 in Washington, D.C. David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images

31. President George H. W. Bush waves from the presidential limousine during his inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1989. Library of Congress via Reuters

32. President Bill Clinton, along with First Lady Hillary Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and his wife Tipper Gore attend the Lincoln Memorial Opening Concert's pre-Inaugural event on Jan. 17, 1993 in Washington, D.C. Visions of America / UIG via Getty Images

33. Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1997 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Tim Clary / AFP - Getty Images

34. George W. Bush is sworn in as president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. on Jan. 20, 2001. Douglas Graham / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

35. President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney stand on the stage during Inauguration Day ceremonies on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Scott Andrews / Pool via Getty Images

36. President Barack Obama takes the oath of office with his wife, Michelle, by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2009. The Obamas were joined by their daughters, Malia and Sasha. Chuck Kennedy / AFP - Getty Images