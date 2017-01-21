Pride and Fury: Supporters and Protesters at Trump Inauguration

1. Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki

2. Donald Trump supporters celebrate during his inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

3. Police go after protesters during a demonstration following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki

4. Protesters scuffle with police after refusing to vacate the sidewalk in front of the National Press Club Building on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

5. A Donald Trump supporter celebrates during his inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

6. Donald Trump supporters listen to his inaugural speech on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki

7. A man gestures as a vehicle with Donald Trump's propaganda tours the city ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

8. Anthony Messina poses for a picture on the National Mall during the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

9. Protesters leave an anti-Trump poster on top of a parked limousine broken during a demonstration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki

10. A parked limousine burns during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

11. Police use pepper spray against protesters on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki

12. A Trump supporter watches his inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki

13. A protester holds her hands up as riot police block the streets on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

14. Protesters demonstrate in front of the National Press Club Building during the "DeploraBall" ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News

15. A police helicopter patrols as two photographers watch the protests after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News