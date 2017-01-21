Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News
gallery

Pride and Fury: Supporters and Protesters at Trump Inauguration

On Friday, Trump was sworn in as 45th president of the U.S. Photographer Andres Kudacki captured the uproar of both support and rage.

16 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1. Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
2. Donald Trump supporters celebrate during his inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
3. Police go after protesters during a demonstration following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
advertisement
advertisement
4. Protesters scuffle with police after refusing to vacate the sidewalk in front of the National Press Club Building on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
5. A Donald Trump supporter celebrates during his inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
6. Donald Trump supporters listen to his inaugural speech on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
advertisement
advertisement
7. A man gestures as a vehicle with Donald Trump's propaganda tours the city ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
8. Anthony Messina poses for a picture on the National Mall during the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
9. Protesters leave an anti-Trump poster on top of a parked limousine broken during a demonstration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
advertisement
advertisement
10. A parked limousine burns during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
11. Police use pepper spray against protesters on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
12. A Trump supporter watches his inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
advertisement
advertisement
13. A protester holds her hands up as riot police block the streets on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
14. Protesters demonstrate in front of the National Press Club Building during the "DeploraBall" ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
15. A police helicopter patrols as two photographers watch the protests after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
16. Protesters step on a "Make America Great Again" hat in front of the National Press Club Building on Jan. 19. Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
Topics U.S. news, U.S. news, Photo, White House
First Published
Next Story Obama Addresses Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews