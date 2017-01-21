Pride and Fury: Supporters and Protesters at Trump Inauguration

1.
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers.
Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
2.
Donald Trump supporters celebrate during his inauguration on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
3.
Police go after protesters during a demonstration following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
4.
Protesters scuffle with police after refusing to vacate the sidewalk in front of the National Press Club Building on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
5.
A Donald Trump supporter celebrates during his inauguration on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
6.
Donald Trump supporters listen to his inaugural speech on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
7.
A man gestures as a vehicle with Donald Trump's propaganda tours the city ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
8.
Anthony Messina poses for a picture on the National Mall during the inauguration of President Trump on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
9.
Protesters leave an anti-Trump poster on top of a parked limousine broken during a demonstration on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
10.
A parked limousine burns during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
11.
Police use pepper spray against protesters on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
12.
A Trump supporter watches his inauguration on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / Andres Kudacki
13.
A protester holds her hands up as riot police block the streets on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
14.
Protesters demonstrate in front of the National Press Club Building during the "DeploraBall" ahead of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
15.
A police helicopter patrols as two photographers watch the protests after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
16.
Protesters step on a "Make America Great Again" hat in front of the National Press Club Building on Jan. 19.
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News