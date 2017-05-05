At the Queen’s Side: Prince Philip Through the Years

1.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, will stand down from royal duties later this year, British officials announced on May 4.

A month ahead of his 96th birthday, he has decided it is time for a rest.

Here's a look back at the life of the man who has stood by the queen's side for more than 70 years.

Above: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose at Windsor Castle just after Easter in 2016.

Annie Leibovitz / via AFP - Getty Images