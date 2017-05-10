Feedback
Quebec in Deep Water: ‘Historic’ Flooding Forces Nearly 1,900 to Evacuate

by Associated Press

Flooding caused by unusually persistent rainfall has driven nearly 1,900 people from their homes.

19 Photos

1.

An aerial view of St. Jean Blvd. in the flooded residential neighborhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 2017.

More than 1,500 Canadian soldiers are helping deal with flooding that has caused widespread damage and evacuations in Quebec.

Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel says officials haven't seen such high water levels in 55 years.




Christinne Muschi / Reuters
2.

A house is surrounded by floodwaters in Pointe-Calumet on May 8.

Valerie Blum / EPA
3.

A woman stands in floodwaters near her house in Pointe-Calumet on May 8.

Valerie Blum / EPA
4.

A resident removes belongings from his home in a flooded residential neighborhood in one of the hardest-hits towns, Rigaud on May 7.

Christinne Muschi / Reuters
5.

A city official checks on Stephanie Bernier as her son Xavier, 5, looks out the window in a flooded residential area in Gatineau on May 8.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
6.

A resident makes his way through flooded streets in Deux-Montagnes on May 9.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP
7.

An aerial photo shows the Carillon dam on the Ottawa River in Carillon with its water flowing to Montreal on May 8.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press via AP
8.

Members of the Canadian army fill sandbags in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds on May 7.

Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press via AP
9.

Johanne Aubin, resident of the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds, uses a pool pump to protect her home from flood waters on May 8.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre declared a state of emergency for his city.

Catherine Legault / AFP - Getty Images
10.

A homeowner drives his ATV down the flooded Chemin Belisle on the shore of the Ottawa River in Luskville on May 7.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via AP
11.

Jean-Francois Perrault, center, and Julie Theriault, left, move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau on May 7.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
12.

An aerial photo shows flooded homes in Rigaud on May 8.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Pres via AP
13.

A woman pulls a kayak in front of Canadian soldiers in a flooded residential area in Gatineau on May 7.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
14.

A man plays his guitar as he travels in a boat to collect water supplies in a flooded residential neighborhood in Ile Bizard on May 8.

Christinne Muschi / Reuters
15.

Michel Guerard and his dog Choco return with their boat to help their neighbors evacuate from their houses in Pointe-Calumet on May 8.

Valerie Blum / EPA
16.

An aerial photo shows a church surrounded by floodwaters in Oka on May 8.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press via AP
17.

Mina Tayarani is evacuated from her home in Ile Bizard on May 8.

Christinne Muschi / Reuters
18.

A woman paddles a kayak past an abandoned car on a flooded residential street in Gatineau on May 4.

Chris Wattie / Reuters
19.

A couple walks through the flooded streets in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard on May 5.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press via AP
