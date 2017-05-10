An aerial view of St. Jean Blvd. in the flooded residential neighborhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 2017.
More than 1,500 Canadian soldiers are helping deal with flooding that has caused widespread damage and evacuations in Quebec.
Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel says officials haven't seen such high water levels in 55 years.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters in Pointe-Calumet on May 8.
A woman stands in floodwaters near her house in Pointe-Calumet on May 8.
A resident removes belongings from his home in a flooded residential neighborhood in one of the hardest-hits towns, Rigaud on May 7.
A city official checks on Stephanie Bernier as her son Xavier, 5, looks out the window in a flooded residential area in Gatineau on May 8.
A resident makes his way through flooded streets in Deux-Montagnes on May 9.
An aerial photo shows the Carillon dam on the Ottawa River in Carillon with its water flowing to Montreal on May 8.
Members of the Canadian army fill sandbags in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds on May 7.
Johanne Aubin, resident of the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds, uses a pool pump to protect her home from flood waters on May 8.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre declared a state of emergency for his city.
A homeowner drives his ATV down the flooded Chemin Belisle on the shore of the Ottawa River in Luskville on May 7.
Jean-Francois Perrault, center, and Julie Theriault, left, move mattresses from a home in a flooded residential area in Gatineau on May 7.
An aerial photo shows flooded homes in Rigaud on May 8.
A woman pulls a kayak in front of Canadian soldiers in a flooded residential area in Gatineau on May 7.
A man plays his guitar as he travels in a boat to collect water supplies in a flooded residential neighborhood in Ile Bizard on May 8.
Michel Guerard and his dog Choco return with their boat to help their neighbors evacuate from their houses in Pointe-Calumet on May 8.
An aerial photo shows a church surrounded by floodwaters in Oka on May 8.
Mina Tayarani is evacuated from her home in Ile Bizard on May 8.
A woman paddles a kayak past an abandoned car on a flooded residential street in Gatineau on May 4.
A couple walks through the flooded streets in the Ile-Mercier district of Ile-Bizard on May 5.