A firefighter sprays water as flames from a wildfire consume a residence near Oroville, in Northern California on July 9, 2017. The Butte County wildfire swept through grassy foothills and destroyed 10 structures, including homes, and led to several minor injuries.
Motorists drive past flames from the "Wall Fire" along Forbestown Road near Oroville on July 8.
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California on July 8.
A llama stands on a property as impending flames close in on a residential area in Oroville on July 8.
Firefighters remove a U.S. flag as flames from the "Wall Fire" close in on a home in Oroville on July 8.
Firefighter Kern Kunst battles the "Wall fire" near Oroville on July 8. According to CalFire, the blaze has scorched 1,000 acres.
A car and house are engulfed in flames as the "Wall Fire" burns through a residential area in Oroville on July 8.
A plume of smoke rises as impending flames from the "Wall fire" approach Forbestown Road near Oroville on July 8.
A stove stands in front of a structure leveled by a wildfire near Oroville on July 8.
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara on July 8.
A helicopter makes a water drop near Cachuma Lake in Los Padres National Forest as the "Whittier" wildfire burns in Santa Barbara County, California on July 8.
In the middle of the afternoon, Santa Barbara officials sent out alerts to residents and campers near Cachuma Lake to evacuate as the fire started near Whittier Camp, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
Sean Greenlaw looks at his truck covered in fire retardant as a smoke plume billows in the background near Oroville on July 8.
An alligator statue sits next to a home that was destroyed by the "Wall Fire" in Oroville on July 9.
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it threatens to jump a road near Oroville on July 8.