A helicopter makes a water drop near Cachuma Lake in Los Padres National Forest as the "Whittier" wildfire burns in Santa Barbara County, California on July 8.

In the middle of the afternoon, Santa Barbara officials sent out alerts to residents and campers near Cachuma Lake to evacuate as the fire started near Whittier Camp, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Mike Eliason/SBC Fire Dept. / EPA