Ranchers Survey Painful Losses After Deadly Wildfires

Rancher Nancy Schwerzenbach walks with dogs through pasture burned by wildfires near Lipscomb, Texas, on March 12.

When the Schwerzenbach family saw a wildfire racing toward their remote ranch, there was no time to run.

"We had a minute or two and then it was over us," said Nancy.

The fire, moving up to 70 miles per hour, burned through nearly all 1,000 acres of the Schwerzenbach ranch, and killed some 40 cattle. A mile away, a young man in the rural community was killed.

"The fire was about two miles away before we knew what happened to us," she said.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters