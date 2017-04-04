Hope Springs! MLB Gets Into Full Swing

1. Texas Rangers fan Gary Miller relaxes on Opening Day before the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Monday, April 3, 2017. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

2. Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray throws in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

3. An American flag covers the field before the start of the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

4. A Nationals fan dances between innings against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park in Washington. Win McNamee / Getty Images

5. New York Mets Wilmer Flores, right, slides safely into home in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Seth Wenig / AP

6. A bat flies into the stands after Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar lost his grip during an at-bat in the eighth inning of against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky / AP

7. Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton slides into third on a triple hit off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Edubray Ramos in the seventh inning. Gary Landers / AP

8. Revelers gather on Freedom Way during festivities before the first baseball game of the season between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati. Gary Landers / AP

9. A fan is tackled by security after rushing the field during the eighth inning between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park in Boston. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

10. The Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman works the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

11. The Baltimore Orioles Manny Machado reacts during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

12. A dog named Chico sits outside Citi Field dressed in New York Mets garb. Julie Jacobson / AP

13. New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes, from left, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera celebrate after winning against the Atlanta Braves. Jason Szenes / EPA

14. Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper flips his bat as he watches his solo home run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins. Alex Brandon / AP