Netherlands
Bathers in nurse outfits return to the beach during the Nieuwjaarsduik, or New Year's Dive, in Scheveningen.
Canada
Revelers brave pack ice as they participate in the annual New Year's Day polar bear dip in Charlottetown Harbour on Prince Edward Island. High winds pushed the ice against the shore, forcing swimmers to improvise.
New York
A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
Germany
Swimmers with the Berlin Sea Dogs hold sheets of ice in their hands during a New Year's Day dip in Berlin's Lake Orankesee.
Slovenia
Revellers jump into the sea in Portoroz.
Poland
A group of New Year's Day swimmers stands together in the Baltic Sea in Gdansk.
Spain
A large crowd enters the water at Sant Sebastia beach in Barcelona.
Belgium
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast.