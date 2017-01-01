Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Photo
News
gallery

Swimmers Start New Year With Icy Plunges

Brave souls around the world plunged into frigid waters to kick off the new year on Sunday.

8 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

Netherlands

Bathers in nurse outfits return to the beach during the Nieuwjaarsduik, or New Year's Dive, in Scheveningen.

Bart Maat / EPA
2.

Canada

Revelers brave pack ice as they participate in the annual New Year's Day polar bear dip in Charlottetown Harbour on Prince Edward Island. High winds pushed the ice against the shore, forcing swimmers to improvise.

Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press via AP
3.

New York

A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4.

Germany

Swimmers with the Berlin Sea Dogs hold sheets of ice in their hands during a New Year's Day dip in Berlin's Lake Orankesee.

Clemens Bilan / EPA
5.

Slovenia

Revellers jump into the sea in Portoroz.

Srdjan Zivulovic / Reuters
6.

Poland

A group of New Year's Day swimmers stands together in the Baltic Sea in Gdansk.

Adam Warzawa / EPA
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Spain

A large crowd enters the water at Sant Sebastia beach in Barcelona.

Pau Barrena / AFP - Getty Images
8.

Belgium

Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast.

PHOTOS: New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World

ERIC VIDAL / Reuters
Topics Photo, Weird News, World
First Published
Next Story Scenes of Chaos and Mourning After Istanbul Nightclub Attack