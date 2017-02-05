In Romania, Protests Prompt Government to Rescind Corruption Bill

1. People shout pro-government slogans during a rally in front of the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Feb. 5, 2017. Romania's government held an emergency session on Feb. 4, following mass protests against a controversial ordnance passed late on Jan. 31. The emergency decree would have decriminalized certain corruption offences, raising concerns in Romania and outside that the government was easing up on fighting graft. Center-right President Klaus Iohannis, elected in 2014 on an anti-graft platform, had previously called the decree "scandalous" and moved to invoke the constitutional court. The contentious corruption legislation immediately sparked what became the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, prompting officials to announce late Saturday that they would rescind the bill. The impromptu announcement was followed by an official statement on Sunday, Feb. 5. Still, demonstrators remained on the streets into the night. Bogdan Cristel / EPA

