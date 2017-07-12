Runners Dodge Bulls in Pamplona

1.
Participants hold red scarves as they celebrate the 'Chupinazo' (start rocket) to mark the kickoff of the San Fermin Festival, in front of the Town Hall of Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 6, 2017.
The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled 'The Sun Also Rises', involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. The festival, locally known as Sanfermines, is held annually from July 6 to 14 to commemorate the city's patron saint, San Fermin. Many of the visitors physically participate in the highlight event, the running of the bulls, where they attempt to outrun the bulls along a route through the narrow streets of the old city.
Miguel Riopa / AFP - Getty Images
2.
A reveller jumps from a fountain at Navarreria Street as people enjoy the opening day on July 6.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
3.
Samantha Kane Gale, an American who lives in Paris, has sangria poured on her on July 6.
Jim Hollander / EPA
4.
A runner falls down under Cebada Gago's fighting bulls.
Revellers take part in eight days of the running of the bulls each morning with bullfights in the evening. The sprint, which typically attracts about 2,000 runners, lasts just under three minutes as participants dressed in white and wearing red neck scarves run from a dozen bulls along a winding, 848.6-meter course.
Cesar Manso / AFP - Getty Images
5.
Anti-bullfight protesters hold up their red painted hands on July 8.
Alvaro Barrientos / AP
6.
People observe the first bull run from their balconies on July 7.
Villar Lopez / EPA
7.
A runner or 'mozo' falls down as the bulls chase runners along the Estafeta street during the sixth 'encierro' or bull run on July 12.
Jesus Diges / EPA
8.
Spanish bullfighter Roberto Garrido prepares before a bullfight on July 9.
Alvaro Barrientos / AP
9.
Bullfighters make the 'paseillo,' or ritual entrance, into the arena before a bullfight on July 10.
Alvaro Barrientos / AP
10.
Bulls chase runners at the entry to the bullring during the sixth bull run on July 12.
J.P. Urdiroz / EPA
11.
Spanish bullfighter Juan Bautista fights with his bull on July 7.
Jesus Diges / EPA
12.
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls on July 12.
Susana Vera / Reuters
13.
Revelers sleep on the grass on July 8.
Susana Vera / Reuters
14.
The Fire Bull, a bull figure packed with fireworks, is run through the streets on July 7.
Joseba Etxaburu / Reuters
15.
Animal rights protesters break mock banderillas, covering themselves in red powder during a demonstration for the abolition of bull runs and bullfighting on July 5. The activists from animal rights groups People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and AnimaNaturalis wore horns on their head and bore slogans including 'Stop Bull Fights' painted in black on their chests.
Susana Vera / Reuters
16.
Boys run next to a toy bull imitating the running of the bull, during the ''Encierro Txiki'', just for young runners on July 10.
Alvaro Barrientos / AP
17.
A wild cow leaps over participants in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls on July 10.
Joseba Etxaburu / Reuters
18.
A ''Recortador'' participant jumps the barrier while being chased by a calf during the ''Recortadores'' festival on July 9.
Alvaro Barrientos / AP
19.
Giant-headed figures, known as Kilikis, parade on the street on July 7.
Vincent West / Reuters
20.
Bulls from the Jandilla bull ranch chase runners at the Mercaderes stretch during the fifth bull run on July 11.
Villar Lopez / EPA