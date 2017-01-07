Saturday in Pictures: The Holidays aren't Over Everywhere

1. A woman kisses a relic during the procession of "Lumineri" on Jan. 7, 2017 in Cannobio, on Maggiore Lake, Northwestern Italy. The "night of the Lumineri" is a traditional religious procession, started in 1522, dedicate to the Passion of Jesus Christ. Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images

2. This aerial photo shows boats in the Chabaish marsh in the Maysan province of southern Iraq, Jan. 7. Nabil al-Jurani / AP

3. A woman walks with a red umbrella during a snow storm in New York City, Jan. 7. Stephanie Keith / Reuters

4. Seven-year-old Juniper Jefferson (left) uses an umbrella to block a snowball from her brother, 13-year-old Aiden Jefferson, as the two played in the yard of their north Eugene, Oregon home on Jan. 7. Collin Andrew / AP

5. A woman walks past an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Altagracia town, Nicaragua, Jan. 7. Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters

6. People ride a vehicle stacked with their belongings after fleeing clashes in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria Jan. 7. Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

7. Kuwaitis play in front of kites at for Kuwaiti al-Farsi Kites team, Kuwaiti desert, 50 kilometers south of Kuwait City, in this photo taken Jan. 6 and distributed on Jan. 7. Raed Qutena / EPA

8. A Filipino Catholic devotee raises her hands during a procession ahead of the Black Nazarene feast day celebrations in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 7. Philippine security forces are on high alert for possible terror attacks during the upcoming Black Nazarene feast day and procession on Jan. 9 in Quiapo, Manila. Police officers, military soldiers and traffic officers will be deployed in key areas of the feast day to ensure the safety of devotees, which are expected to number in the millions. Mark R. Cristino / EPA

9. Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Jan. 7. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

10. Huskies take part in an international dog sled race in Werfenweng, near Salzburg, Austria, Jan. 7. Matthias Schrader / AP

11. James Madison's Matt Frank (64) and Brett Siegel (41) celebrate as head coach Mike Houston is dunked after their 28-14 win against Youngstown State in the FCS championship NCAA college football game, Jan. 7, in Frisco, Texas. Tony Gutierrez / AP

12. Visitors swim in the steaming water of the outdoor pool of Szechenyi Thermal Bath in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 7. Bea Kallos / EPA

13. The head of Macedonian orthodox church, Archbishop Stefan, blesses the Macedonian Orthodox believers with holy water during the Christmas holy mass in the central Orthodox church St. Kliment in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Jan. 7 Macedonian believers celebrate the Orthodox Christmas Day according to the old Julian calendar. Georgi Licovski / EPA