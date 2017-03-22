Feedback
London ‘Terror Incident’: Scenes of Chaos After Attack Near U.K. Parliament

Britain's Parliament was locked down Wednesday after a gun and knife attack that police were treating as a "terrorist incident."

Police push people back following a suspected terror attack outside parliament in London on March 22.

A police officer was stabbed, officials said, and aerial pictures showed paramedics treating many others.

ANDY RAIN / EPA
2. A woman ducks under police tape on Westminster Bridge. Toby Melville / Reuters
3. A woman lies injured on Westminster Bridge. Toby Melville / Reuters
4. People run after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament. Britain's Houses of Parliament were in lockdown on Wednesday after staff said they heard shots fired, triggering a security alert. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images
5. Injured people are assisted on Westminster Bridge. TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters
6. A woman assists an injured person on Westminster Bridge. TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters
7. Members of the public are treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament. Carl Court / Getty Images
Police stand guard at a cordon outside the Houses of Parliament.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images
