1.
Police push people back following a suspected terror attack outside parliament in London on March 22.
A police officer was stabbed, officials said, and aerial pictures showed paramedics treating many others.
ANDY RAIN / EPA
2.
A woman ducks under police tape on Westminster Bridge.
Toby Melville / Reuters
3.
A woman lies injured on Westminster Bridge.
Toby Melville / Reuters
4.
People run after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament. Britain's Houses of Parliament were in lockdown on Wednesday after staff said they heard shots fired, triggering a security alert.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images
5.
Injured people are assisted on Westminster Bridge.
TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters
6.
A woman assists an injured person on Westminster Bridge.
TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters
7.
Members of the public are treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.
Carl Court / Getty Images
8.
Police stand guard at a cordon outside the Houses of Parliament.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP - Getty Images