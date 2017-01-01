Feedback
Scenes of Chaos and Mourning After Istanbul Nightclub Attack

A gunman opened fire on New Year's Eve revelers at a packed nightclub in Istanbul, killing at least 39 people before fleeing the scene.

A Turkish police officer stands guard near the site where a gunman opened fire in a crowded nightclub early on Jan. 1, 2017 in Istanbul.

A massive security operation unfolded to track down the fugitive assailant or assailants and any conspirators.

Yasin Akgul / AFP - Getty Images
Emergency personnel carry away an injured woman at the site of the attack.

The Reina Club, where the attack took place, is one of Istanbul's best known nightspots, popular with local high society and foreigners. Some 600 people were thought to be inside when the gunman first shot dead a policeman and civilian at the door, then forced his way in and opened fire.

IHLAS NEWS AGENCY / AFP - Getty Images
An armored police vehicle blocks a road leading to the nightclub.

Ilhas News Agency via Reuters
People leave the scene of the attack.

Halit Onur Sandal / AP
5. Ambulances are lined up near the scene of the attack. Depo Photos via AP
A Turkish coast guard boat patrols in front of the Reina nightclub on the Bosphorous strait the morning after the attack.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
The Reina nightclub is seen from the Bosphorus.

Some people jumped into the water to save themselves after the gunman began shooting at random just over an hour into the new year.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
8. Relatives carry the coffin of Ayhan Arik, a victim of the attack, during his funeral in Istanbul on Jan. 1. Osman Orsal / Reuters
9. Relatives of Ayhan Arik mourn during his funeral. Ozan Kose / AFP - Getty Images
10. A tear rolls down the cheek of a mourner at the funeral of Ayhan Arik. Osman Orsal / Reuters
A young woman cries as she leaves flowers for the victims outside the nightclub on Jan. 1.

Emrah Gurel / AP
