The President’s Speech: Scenes From Trump’s First Address to Congress

1. Rain falls outside the U.S. Capitol before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

2. President Donald Trump enters the House Chamber to speak before a joint session of Congress. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

3. President Trump points as he arrives in the House Chamber. Alex Brandon / AP

4. Members of Congress wear white to honor the women's suffrage movement and support women's rights before President Trump's address. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

5. President Trump arrives to deliver his address. Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via Reuters

6. First lady Melania Trump waits for the president's address. Pete Marovich / EPA

7. President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Jim Lo Scalzo / AP

8. Demonstrators hold signs in Lafayette Square during a rally calling for resistance to President Trump before his address. Zach Gibson / Getty Images

9. From left, Supreme Court Justices John G. Roberts, Anthony M. Kennedy and Stephen Breyer attend the address. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

10. President Trump defended controversial policies pushed by his administration in its first month and optimistically outlined a bold agenda highlighted by immigration reform, an expansive infrastructure program and reform of the nation's health care system. Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via EPA

11. Maureen Scalia, the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is recognized during President Trump's address. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

12. President Trump and the entire chamber applaud as they look toward Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens. Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via AP

13. Carryn Owens, center, the widow of fallen Navy Seal William Owens, is recognized during President Trump's address. Ivanka Trump looks on at right. Owens was killed in last month's deadly commando raid in Yemen. Alex Wong / Getty Images