The President’s Speech: Scenes From Trump’s First Address to Congress

Rain falls outside the U.S. Capitol before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017.
Members of Congress wear white to honor the women's suffrage movement and support women's rights before President Trump's address.
President Trump defended controversial policies pushed by his administration in its first month and optimistically outlined a bold agenda highlighted by immigration reform, an expansive infrastructure program and reform of the nation's health care system.
President Trump and the entire chamber applaud as they look toward Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens.
Carryn Owens, center, the widow of fallen Navy Seal William Owens, is recognized during President Trump's address. Ivanka Trump looks on at right.
Owens was killed in last month's deadly commando raid in Yemen.
President Trump points at the crowd after delivering his address.