See What the Olympics Could Look Like if L.A. Wins 2024 Bid

Los Angeles is rolling out the red carpet this week for the International Olympic Committee delegation. As part of their efforts to impress the Olympic leaders and secure their bid for the the 2024 Summer Games, the city released these high-resolution renderings of what many of the venues would look like if the games are staged in Los Angeles.
Above: A Los Angeles Olympic bid committee rendering shows what beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover.
Mountain biking at Frank G. Bonelli Park
The Olympic leaders plan to spend Wednesday through Friday in meetings and tour proposed venues.
Above: L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park
The UCLA campus after an Olympics-style makeover
Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city has shown its big event chops repeatedly with two previous Olympics but also regular events like the Academy Awards.
Above: Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium
Volleyball at the Honda Center
Wrestling at UCLA's Pauley Pavillion
Golf at Riviera Country Club
The host committee plans to depict Los Angeles as one of the most welcoming cities in the world. Garcetti noted that 39 countries have more nationals in L.A. than anywhere else in the world, outside their own borders.
Above: Gymnastics at the Forum
Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park
The Disney Concert Hall is illuminated in the colors of Los Angeles sunsets and the LA2024 logo to support the bid to host the 2024 Olympic games on May 9 in Hollywood.
