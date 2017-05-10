Feedback
See What the Olympics Could Look Like if L.A. Wins 2024 Bid

Artists' renderings show Los Angeles venues as they might look after they've been dressed up for the Olympics.

11 Photos

1.

Los Angeles is rolling out the red carpet this week for the International Olympic Committee delegation. As part of their efforts to impress the Olympic leaders and secure their bid for the the 2024 Summer Games, the city released these high-resolution renderings of what many of the venues would look like if the games are staged in Los Angeles.

Above: A Los Angeles Olympic bid committee rendering shows what beach volleyball at Santa Monica beach would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover.

LA 2024 via Reuters
2.

Mountain biking at Frank G. Bonelli Park

LA 2024 via Reuters
3.

The Olympic leaders plan to spend Wednesday through Friday in meetings and tour proposed venues.

Above: L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park

LA 2024 via Reuters
4.

The UCLA campus after an Olympics-style makeover

LA 2024 via Reuters
5.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city has shown its big event chops repeatedly with two previous Olympics but also regular events like the Academy Awards.

Above: Soccer at Rose Bowl Stadium

LA 2024 via Reuters
6.

Volleyball at the Honda Center

LA 2024 via Reuters
7.

Wrestling at UCLA's Pauley Pavillion

LA 2024 via Reuters
8.

Golf at Riviera Country Club

LA 2024 via Reuters
9.

The host committee plans to depict Los Angeles as one of the most welcoming cities in the world. Garcetti noted that 39 countries have more nationals in L.A. than anywhere else in the world, outside their own borders.

Above: Gymnastics at the Forum

LA 2024 via Reuters
10.

Paralympic archery at L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park

LA 2024 via Reuters
11.

The Disney Concert Hall is illuminated in the colors of Los Angeles sunsets and the LA2024 logo to support the bid to host the 2024 Olympic games on May 9 in Hollywood.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
