Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Sports
News
gallery

Sibling Rivalry: Venus and Serena Rally Through the Years

Take a look back through Venus and Serena Williams' 14 Grand Slam faces offs, leading up to their 2017 Australian Open women's final.

14 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams raise their arms after their center court match at the Australian Open Tennis Championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 21, 1998.

This was their first professional face-off. Venus won the match.

Rick Stevens / AP
2.

Venus consoles Serena after winning against her in the women's singles semifinal on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 6, 2000.

Tom Pugh / AP
3.

Serena, right, congratulates Venus after Venus defeated her to win the women's final of the U.S. Open on Sept. 8, 2001 in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
4.

Venus congratulates Serena after her victory in the final at the French Open tennis championships at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 8, 2002.

Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
5.

Venus puts her arm around Serena in congratulations after Serena won the women's singles championship match on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 6, 2002.

Jytte Nielsen / AP
6.

Serena holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating her sister Venus in the women's final in Flushing, New York on Sept. 7, 2002.

Shaun Best / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Serena Williams blows kisses to the crowd after defeating her sister Venus in the women's final at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 25, 2003.

Mark Baker / Reuters
8.

Serena holds the winning trophy as she looks over at Venus, after defeating her in the women's singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 5, 2003.

Dave Caulkin / AP
9.

Venus walks away after winning a point as Serena reacts in the background during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York on Sept. 4, 2005. Venus won the match.

Amy Sancetta / AP
advertisement
advertisement
10.

Venus, bottom, plays in the women's singles final against Serena on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 5, 2008. Venus came out victorious.

Glyn Kirk / AP
11.

Serena greets Venus at the net after defeating her in their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York on Sept. 3, 2008.

Jeff Haynes / Reuters
12.

Venus congratulates Serena, who was victorious during the women's singles final match of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 4, 2009 in London.

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
13.

Serena embraces Venus after winning the women' singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 6, 2015.

Toby Melville / Reuters
14.

Serena, right, serves to Venus during their quarterfinals match on the ninth day of the 2015 U.S. Open Tennis Championship in Flushing Meadows, New York on Sept. 8, 2015.

PHOTOS: Sister Showdown Brings Emotion and Stars to U.S. Open

Justin Lane / EPA
Topics Sports, Photo, Sports
First Published
Next Story The Week in Pictures: January 20 - 27