'Singin' in the Rain' Star Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84

1. Debbie Reynolds as a child. George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

2. Debbie Reynolds, circa 1955. Archive Photos / Getty Images

3. A 1952 poster for 'Singin' In The Rain', the musical comedy starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor. MPI / Getty Images

4. 'Singin' In The Rain' stars Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds, 1952. Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. ASSOCIATED PRESS

6. Reynolds takes a walk with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher at home in Los Angeles. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

7. An amused Peter Brent (Leslie Nielsen) watches an excited Tambrey Tyree (Debbie Reynolds) as she takes in the sights and sounds of the big city in 'Tammy and the Bachelor'. John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images

8. Debbie Reynolds in 'Say One For Me', 1959. George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

9. Debbie Reynolds is pinned to the ground in a scene from the film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown", 1964. Archive Photos / Getty Images

10. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds during "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" - New York Premiere at Pantages Theater in New York City, New York, United States. Ron Galella / WireImage

11. Actress Debbie Reynolds and actor Ricardo Montalban sing in a scene the movie "The Singing Nun ", circa 1966. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

12. Actress Carrie Fisher, left, is joined by her mother Debbie Reynolds after Fisher's opening in New York for "Censored Scenes From King Kong," March 7, 1980. Carrie was last seen as the princess in "Star Wars." AP

13. 'The Love Boat' - "First Impressions/Love Finds Florence Nightingale/Paroled to Love" which aired on January 8, 1982. ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images

14. Reynolds at her North Hollywood home on Jan. 29, 1986. Steve Dykes / AP

15. American actor Debbie Reynolds poses beside a bronze Oscar statue, with one leg propped up on the base, at the Academy Awards, Los Angeles, California. March 24, 1986. Darlene Hammond / Getty Images

16. 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' -- Episode 318 -- Actress Debbie Reynolds during an interview with host Jay Leno on Oct. 6, 1993. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

17. 'These Old Broads' - Four of Hollywood's most legendary stars - Shirley MacLaine, Debbie Reynolds, Joan Collins and Elizabeth Taylor The film will aired during the 2000-01 season on the ABC Television Network. Ron Tom / ABC via Getty Images

18. 'Will and Grace' -- "Moveable Feast" Episode 9 -- Debbie Reynolds as Bobbi Adler, Debra Messing as Grace Adler. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

19. Copies of Debbie Reynolds' new book "Unsinkable: A Memoir" at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on April 13, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Redmond / FilmMagic