Sweden Attack: Truck Plows Into Stockholm Department Store

A truck plowed into a crowd in Sweden's capital before crashing into a department store.

Emergency responders work at the scene after a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store in central Stockholm on April 7, 2017.

At least two people were killed and many others injured in what Sweden's prime minister said was likely an act of terrorism.

Passersby react at the scene.

If confirmed, it would mark the latest in a series of low-tech, vehicle-based terror attacks across Europe over recent years.

Police cordon off the scene.

The attack took place at the the corner of the Ahlens department store and Drottninggatan, one of Stockholm's busiest streets.

4. Police cordon off the truck. Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP - Getty Images
Bodies lay in the street near the scene of the attack.

An officer puts up police tape at the scene.

7. An ambulance sits on a street near the scene. Per Haljestam / Reuters
A young woman reacts after being evacuated from the central train station following the crash.

Police officers work at the scene of the crash.

