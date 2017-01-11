Stranded Migrants Brave Bitter Cold in Serbian Warehouses

Migrants wait to receive free food during a snowfall outside a warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia on Jan. 9, 2017.
Several hundred men, mostly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, remained in an abandoned customs warehouse, where aid organizations distributed heaters, blankets, clothes and food in an attempt to keep them warm as temperatures dropped to 5 Fahrenheit.
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside the customs warehouse on Jan. 9.
Some 7,000 migrants from Asia and the Middle East are stranded in Serbia. Refugee camps are packed and only women and children are likely to be let into them, leaving the men to seek shelter where they can - in abandoned warehouses in central Belgrade, or the fields just south of the border.
Migrants gather around a fire near the warehouse during a snowfall on Jan. 9.
Migrants wait to receive food outside the warehouse on Jan. 9.
Migrants rest in a warehouse on Jan 4.
Around 1,500 migrants are sheltering in abandoned warehouses in Belgrade. In one, hundreds of men, mainly Afghans, sleep on the concrete floor, relying for warmth on burning plastic garbage that gives off choking black smoke.
A migrant stands inside an abandoned warehouse on Jan. 10.
A migrant washes his face at a makeshift shelter in Belgrade on Jan. 10.
Migrants walk through an abandoned Belgrade warehouse on Jan. 8.
Migrants drink tea at a makeshift shelter on Jan 8.
A migrant walks outside a makeshift shelter on Jan. 10.
Migrants gather around a fire during a snowfall on Jan. 9.
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall on Jan. 9.
A migrant carries a railroad tie on Jan. 9.
The migrants are waiting their turn to try to enter Hungary, but Hungary has made clear that it does not welcome migrants. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has fortified the border, an external frontier of the European Union, with a razor wire fence, and thousands of police and soldiers patrol the area with heat-sensitive cameras and helicopters.
But still the migrants come.
A migrant walks out of a makeshift shelter at an abandoned warehouse on Jan. 10.