Stranded Migrants Brave Bitter Cold in Serbian Warehouses

13.

A migrant carries a railroad tie on Jan. 9.

The migrants are waiting their turn to try to enter Hungary, but Hungary has made clear that it does not welcome migrants. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has fortified the border, an external frontier of the European Union, with a razor wire fence, and thousands of police and soldiers patrol the area with heat-sensitive cameras and helicopters.

But still the migrants come.

MARKO DJURICA / Reuters