1. Pakistani revelers, some dressed in 'Santa Claus' hats, take part in a camel rally in Karachi on Dec. 21 2016, ahead of the celebration of Christmas. ASIF HASSAN / AFP - Getty Images

2. Children play near houses inundated by floodwaters after heavy rains in the Rangae district of the southern province of Narathiwat, Thailand. MADAREE TOHLALA / AFP - Getty Images

3. An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. EDGARD GARRIDO / Reuters

4. Oil fields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. AMMAR AWAD / Reuters

5. A man jump kicks a sheet metal wall during a protest by street vendors in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 20. Honduran police evicted dozens of street vendors after they occupied several streets to sell Christmas items in the downtown area of Tegucigalpa. GUSTAVO AMADOR / EPA

6. A child looks on at the Ritsona refugee camp, north of Athens, on December 21, 2016. Over 60,000 refugees and migrants remain trapped in Greece after EU and Balkan countries further north shut their borders in March. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP - Getty Images

7. Syrians work at a factory making wood-burning stoves in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus. As the weather in Douma is getting colder, wood is the most affordable source of heating for residents. SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP - Getty Images

8. Abaasi Kavulu, 30, aka "Mr. Coleman" nicknamed after US bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman, lifts weights during a routine workout at the Nakivubo power house gym in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. ISAAC KASAMANI / AFP - Getty Images

9. A young son of Iyad Al- Natshi, a 47-year old Palestinian shoemaker works in his shop in the West Bank city of Hebron, Dec. 21. Many underage Palestinian children work in their families' small businesses in order to support them in the hard economic situation in the West Bank. According to the International Labour Organization, the number of unemployed in the Palestine territories was 352,800 in the 1st quarter of 2016. ABED AL HASHLAMOUN / EPA