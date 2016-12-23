1. People cry during a mass for the victims of the fireworks market explosion in Tultepec, Mexico state, on December 22, 2016. Mexico worked to identify charred bodies left by an explosion that killed at least 33 people at its biggest fireworks market, as authorities investigated what caused the multi-colored salvo of destruction. Rescue workers were still searching for bodies - or survivors - in the smoldering wreckage of the San Pablito market. PEDRO PARDO / AFP - Getty Images

2. A Palestinian mourner reacts after spreading on his face the blood of Ahmad al-Kharoubi, 19, who was shot and killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers, before his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The Palestinian man was killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers overnight as they arrived to demolish the home of the alleged perpetrator of a deadly attack on Israelis, the army said. ABBAS MOMANI / AFP - Getty Images

3. Women, with images of loved ones who were "disappeared", sit chained to pews in protest at the idea the Catholic Church would grant forgiveness to human rights violators under the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship, in Santiago, Chile. The Catholic Church said on Thursday it did not favor impunity for human rights violators under the military dictatorship, but would provide a liturgical service at the prison where some of them are currently housed. Luis Hidalgo / AP

4. Syrian girl Bana al-Abed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, hugs her mother Fatemah during an interview in Ankara, Turkey. The young Syrian girl was one of thousands of people evacuated from once rebel-held areas of Aleppo in the last days under a deal brokered by Turkey and Russia. She was evacuated on Monday and Turkish officials promised then she would come to Turkey with her family. ADEM ALTAN / AFP - Getty Images

5. Vietnamese artist Quoc Co Giang holds up his brother Quoc Nghiep Giang as they try to break the Guinness World Record by climbing stairs with one carrying the other on head to head balancing at the Cathedral of Girona. The Giang brothers broke the record with 90 stairs in 52 seconds. PAU BARRENA / AFP - Getty Images

6. Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. MARKO DJURICA / Reuters

7. Vendors offer decorative items for the upcoming Christmas holiday in Bangalore, India. People hang Christmas stars in front of the house entrance for prosperity to enter their premises. JAGADEESH NV / EPA

8. Young people enjoy a pillow fight at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. FILIP SINGER / EPA

9. Retired Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's jersey is raised during halftime at an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat in Miami. The Heat retired O'Neal's No. 32 jersey. Alan Diaz / AP