1. Members of the Indonesian Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres) show their skills during the simulation of a terrorist attack in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 29. According to reports in local media the Indonesian security forces have already arrested 21 suspects and fatally shot five of them, who were allegedly planning attacks in the Indonesian capital during the Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations this year. BAGUS INDAHONO / EPA

2. Syrian men mourn over the body of a relative at a makeshift hospital in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes. ABD DOUMANY / AFP - Getty Images

3. Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN / Reuters

4. A swimmer jumps in the half-frozen Houhai Lake for an early morning swim, in Beijing City, China. WU HONG / EPA

5. An Ultra-Orthodox Jew lights a Hanukkah candle with his son in his house during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Israel, Dec. 28. Hanukkah, also known as the 'Festival of Lights', is one of the most important Jewish holidays and is celebrated by Jews worldwide. ABIR SULTAN / EPA

6. Steam rises from cooking pots, filling the air at the food stalls of the Kwangjang Market in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 28 as locals seek comfort from the wintry weather in the evening. YONHAP / EPA

7. A man makes his way through mist on a frost covered Greenwich Park in south east London. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP - Getty Images

8. A Ukrainian serviceman rests during a combat with pro-Russian rebels while other Ukrainians are in a trapped position during their counterattack near the Luganske village, north of Debaltseve, near Donetsk, Dec. 28. According to media reports, exchanges of fire have reportedly increased in the Donetsk area in spite of Minsk agreement. VADIM KUDINOV / EPA