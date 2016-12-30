Members of the Indonesian Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres) show their skills during the simulation of a terrorist attack in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 29. According to reports in local media the Indonesian security forces have already arrested 21 suspects and fatally shot five of them, who were allegedly planning attacks in the Indonesian capital during the Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations this year.
A Ukrainian serviceman rests during a combat with pro-Russian rebels while other Ukrainians are in a trapped position during their counterattack near the Luganske village, north of Debaltseve, near Donetsk, Dec. 28. According to media reports, exchanges of fire have reportedly increased in the Donetsk area in spite of Minsk agreement.
The renowned Japanese mountain priest, Fumihiro Hoshino during his ascetic training on Haguro Mountain in the Dewa Sanzan pilgrimage region of Tsuruoka city, Yamagata prefecture, Japan, Dec. 28. Hoshino is part of a 1,400 year old mountain asceticism tradition, called yamabushi. The mountain priests engage in mountain trekking, sleep deprivation, fasting and cold-water ablutions in order to achieve spiritual and physical cleansing. The Dewa Sansan region is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.