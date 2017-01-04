Today in Pictures: January 3

1. Indian military personnel prepare to march during a rehearsal for the forthcoming Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Jan. 3, 2017. India will celebrate its 68th Republic Day on January 26 with a large military parade. Chandan Khanna / AFP - Getty Images

2. Horses and jockeys compete during the Liwa Sports Festival at Moreeb Dune on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Francois Nel / Getty Images

3. A giraffe born on January 1 is cleaned by its mother at the Zoo and Botanic Garden of Budapest on Tuesday. Attila Kisbenedek / AFP - Getty Images

4. A migrant waits aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro on Tuesday after he and other migrants were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as their raft drifted out of contol in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya. Yannis Behrakis / Reuters

5. Daniel Andre Tande of Norway soars through the air during his qualification jump on Day 1 of the 65th Four Hills Tournament ski jumping event on Tuesday in Innsbruck, Austria. Adam Pretty / Bongarts via Getty Images

6. A couple dances while wearing face masks during heavy smog in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, on Tuesday. Cities across northern and central China were under a pollution "red alert," the highest warning level in the country's four-tiered system. China has long faced some of the worst air pollution in the world, blamed on its reliance of coal for energy and factory production, as well as a surplus of older, less efficient cars on its roads. Reuters

7. An elephant munches on discarded Christmas trees at the zoo on Tuesday in Berlin. The elephants tear off the branches, often using their foot to press the tree down. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

8. A visitor looks at a memorial to victims of the December 19 terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on Tuesday. Authorities are still investigating the attack, in which suspect Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian who had arrived in Germany seeking asylum, drove a heavy truck into the market and killed 12 people. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

9. Relatives and friends of Elias Wardini, a Lebanese man who was killed in the New Year's Eve Istanbul nightclub attack, mourn over his coffin, at a church, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. The gunman killed 39 people, most of them foreigners, including three Lebanese citizens, at the Istanbul nightclub. Hussein Malla / AP