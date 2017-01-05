Today in Pictures: January 4

1. Bicycle riders wearing masks wait during heavy traffic on a smoggy day in Beijing, China on Jan. 4. How Hwee Young / EPA

2. People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival to celebrate the new year in Harbin, China on Jan. 4. Nicolas Asfouri / AFP - Getty Images

3. Firefighting helicopters battle a vegetation fire fanned by gale force winds raging in the Helderberg mountains around Somerset West, South Africa on Jan. 4. Nic Bothma / EPA

4. A Nepalese boy plays with a ball in front of a house damaged by the 2015 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Jan. 4. Niranjan Shrestha / AP

5. The walls of nearby buildings are reflected in a partially frozen fountain on Jan. 4 in Tacoma, Washington. Ted S. Warren / AP

6. A fisherman pulls a fishing net from the Dojran lake in Djordan, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Jan. 4. Georgi Licocski / EPA

7. A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Jan. 4. Chris Wattie / Reuters

8. Rajaa and Yousri, the mother and father of Abdul Fatah al-Sharif (seen in the portrait), head out into the streets in the West Bank town of Hebron on Jan. 4 after watching on television the verdict of the trial of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria who killed their son. Hazem Bader / AFP - Getty Images

9. Young people play a traditional pillow fight game on a bamboo pole during festivities marking the 69th anniversary of Myanmar Independence Day on the outskirts of Yangon on Jan. 4. Ye Aung Thu / AFP - Getty Images