Today in Pictures: January 4

1.
Bicycle riders wearing masks wait during heavy traffic on a smoggy day in Beijing, China on Jan. 4.
How Hwee Young / EPA
2.
People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival to celebrate the new year in Harbin, China on Jan. 4.
Nicolas Asfouri / AFP - Getty Images
3.
Firefighting helicopters battle a vegetation fire fanned by gale force winds raging in the Helderberg mountains around Somerset West, South Africa on Jan. 4.
Nic Bothma / EPA
4.
A Nepalese boy plays with a ball in front of a house damaged by the 2015 earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Jan. 4.
Niranjan Shrestha / AP
5.
The walls of nearby buildings are reflected in a partially frozen fountain on Jan. 4 in Tacoma, Washington.
Ted S. Warren / AP
6.
A fisherman pulls a fishing net from the Dojran lake in Djordan, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Jan. 4.
Georgi Licocski / EPA
7.
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Jan. 4.
Chris Wattie / Reuters
8.
Rajaa and Yousri, the mother and father of Abdul Fatah al-Sharif (seen in the portrait), head out into the streets in the West Bank town of Hebron on Jan. 4 after watching on television the verdict of the trial of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria who killed their son.
Hazem Bader / AFP - Getty Images
9.
Young people play a traditional pillow fight game on a bamboo pole during festivities marking the 69th anniversary of Myanmar Independence Day on the outskirts of Yangon on Jan. 4.
Ye Aung Thu / AFP - Getty Images
10.
Relatives attend the funeral of one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil on Jan. 4.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters