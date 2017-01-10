Today in Pictures: January 9

1. Commuters are seen on a bus on London Bridge on Jan. 9 during a 24-hour tube strike. The strike caused major disruption, as almost all stations in the city center shut down and services were cancelled in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures. Millions of passengers were forced to take overcrowded buses or overland trains, or work from home, after the 24-hour walk-out by the RMT union. Ben Stansall / AFP - Getty Images

2. People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai on Jan. 9. Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

3. Workers inspect a sinkhole in Philadelphia on Jan. 9. The Philadelphia Water Department said a water main break caused the sinkhole to open up on the street. Matt Rourke / AP

4. An Israeli solider mourns at the grave of Israeli Army lieutenant Yael Yekutiel during his funeral at the Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel on Jan. 9. Yekutiel was one of the four Israeli soldiers in a truck attack in Jerusalem on Jan. 8 during which 15 others were wounded. The driver of the truck, reported by local media to be an Arab-Israeli from East Jerusalem, was shot and killed by security forces at the scene. Abir Sultan / EPA

5. Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest of ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels on Jan. 9. Toby Melville / Reuters

6. A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia on Jan. 9. Marko Djurica / Reuters

7. Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos use their smartphones on a train after attending a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at the Toshimaen Amusement Park, in Tokyo on Jan. 9. The Coming of Age Day celebrates youth who have reached the age of 20, which is considered to be the beginning of adulthood. Kiyoshi Ota / EPA

8. An Indonesian street vendor carries her belongings alongside others at a park in a slum area in Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 9. Mast Irham / EPA

9. Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia on Jan. 9. Maxim Shemetov / Reuters