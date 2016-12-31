1.
Tourists walk on the beach of the Baltic Sea as the sun goes down in Niendorf, northern Germany, Dec. 30, 2016.
Michael Probst / AP
2.
People eat at the Carnegie Delicatessen, in New York. The establishment closes it's doors for the last time today after 79 years in business serving sandwiches.
ALBA VIGARAY / EPA
3.
Syrians place candles around the picture of President Bashar Assad, in the shape the Syrian map during a vigil for peace at the Ummayyad Square in Damascus, Syria.
YOUSSEF BADAWI / EPA
4.
A child wearing a bear fur costume pauses during the annual ritual bear gathering in Comanesti, Romania. In pre-Christian rural traditions, dancers wearing colored costumes or animal furs, toured from house to house in villages singing and dancing to ward off evil. Today the tradition has moved to Romania's cities too, where dancers travel to perform the custom for money.
Vadim Ghirda / AP
5.
Caprice Cunningham holds a photo of her grandson, Rasheed Cunningham, Jr., 8, and his teddy bear in Dania Beach, Florida. On Friday, Broward Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Arvis Yatil Brown in connection with the gun violence in Dania Beach.
Editor's note: This photo was taken Dec. 29 and moved Dec. 30.
Mike Stocker / AP
6.
A Syrian refugee woman throws a snowball while she and others play at the camp of Ritsona about 53 miles north of Athens. Over 62,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and an European Union deal with Turkey to stop migrant flows.
Muhammed Muheisen / AP
7.
A sculpture of a rooster that local media say bears resemblance to President-elect Donald Trump is seen outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China.
JON WOO / Reuters
8.
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with the Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq.
KHALID AL-MOUSILY / Reuters
9.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is seen through a decorated Christmas tree while he gives speech at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid during the traditional press conference given at year's end.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP
10.
Some 50,000 biodegradable balloons are released at the Patio do Colegio square in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The tradition of releasing balloons was established in 1992 to celebrate the New Year.
FERNANDO BIZERRA JR / EPA