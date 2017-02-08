Tornadoes Devastate New Orleans Neighborhoods Hit by Katrina

Residents walk down a street after a tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
The worst damage was in the same 9th Ward that was so heavily flooded in 2005's Hurricane Katrina. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was heartbroken to see some of the same people suffering again, and promised that the state will provide the affected residents with the resources they need as quickly as possible.
A man walks through the debris of what was once was a motel on Chef Menture Avenue on Tuesday.
Gov. Edwards said seven parishes were hit by tornadoes in an afternoon of tumultuous weather across southeastern Louisiana.
Lisa Carruth reacts as she surveys the damage after a tornado tore through the eastern part of New Orleans on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says at least three confirmed tornadoes have touched down, including one inside the New Orleans city limits.
Homes destroyed and damaged by the tornado are seen from above in New Orleans on Tuesday.
The governor took an aerial tour and made a disaster declaration before meeting with officials in New Orleans.
Gregory Rugon climbs out of his home after failing to find his glasses that he lost while taking cover after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home on Tuesday.
A woman holds dogs on a make shift leash surrounded by debris left behind by a tornado in New Orleans on Tuesday.
A woman sits on a car surrounded by debris along Chef Menture Ave on Tuesday.
The storm ripped apart homes, toppled a gas station canopy, snapped tall power poles and flipped a food truck upside-down. It left shards of metal hanging from trees, and trapped a truck driver as power lines wrapped around his cab.
A woman looks at the wreckage caused from the tornado on Tuesday.
The wall of severe weather also delivered heavy rain and hail to Mississippi and Alabama.
A police officer walks through a damaged gas station along Chef Menture Avenue on Tuesday.
A man stands inside his business after the tornado ripped off his roof on Tuesday.
A dog stands in the wreckage left behind by the tornado on Tuesday.
A destroyed church and homes in an eastern neighborhood in New Orleans on Tuesday.
A boy holds his dog after a tornado tore through the New Orleans East neighborhood on Tuesday.
Artie Chaney walks through her damaged home after a tornado struck while she and family members took cover inside on Tuesday.
Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through their home while they were inside on Tuesday.