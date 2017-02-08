Tornadoes Devastate New Orleans Neighborhoods Hit by Katrina

1.

Residents walk down a street after a tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

The worst damage was in the same 9th Ward that was so heavily flooded in 2005's Hurricane Katrina. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was heartbroken to see some of the same people suffering again, and promised that the state will provide the affected residents with the resources they need as quickly as possible.

Sean Gardner / Getty Images