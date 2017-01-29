Trump Out, Refugees In’: Ban Sparks Protests at Airports Across the Nation

Demonstrators sit down in the concourse and hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.
People gather for a protest at the arrivals hall of San Francisco's SFO International Airport after people arriving from Muslim-majority countries were held at the border control as a result of the new executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump in San Francisco, Calif., on Jan. 28. According to reports, thousands of people took part in the demonstration as people from countries on the suspension list were reportedly held at the airport. US federal judge issued an emergency stay for visa holders and refugees that have been detained at airports following US President Donald Trump's executive order, halting all refugee entry for 120 days and for 90 days bans entry from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
A protester holds a sign at San Francisco International Airport during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order on Jan. 28 in San Francisco.
Protesters rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York.
People gather to protest at O'Hare airport in Chicago on Jan. 28.
A demonstrator holds up a sign as she protests outside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Jan. 28.
A protester stands facing police officers at an entrance of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Jan. 28 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Jan. 28.
Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.
Protesters rally during a demonstration at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York.
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 28.
People gather to protest at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 28.
Protesters rally during a demonstration at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York.
People gather in Copley Square to protest the muslim immigration ban enacted by President Trump on Jan. 29, 2017 in Boston.
Kevser Guleryuz, a Masters student at Cambridge College from Turkey, prays with other Muslims during the "Boston Protest Against Muslim Ban and Anti-Immigration Orders" protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Boston on Jan. 29, 2017.
People protest President Trump's immigration ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2017.
People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on January 29, 2017 in New York.