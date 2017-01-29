Trump Out, Refugees In’: Ban Sparks Protests at Airports Across the Nation

2.

People gather for a protest at the arrivals hall of San Francisco's SFO International Airport after people arriving from Muslim-majority countries were held at the border control as a result of the new executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump in San Francisco, Calif., on Jan. 28. According to reports, thousands of people took part in the demonstration as people from countries on the suspension list were reportedly held at the airport. US federal judge issued an emergency stay for visa holders and refugees that have been detained at airports following US President Donald Trump's executive order, halting all refugee entry for 120 days and for 90 days bans entry from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Peter DaSilva / EPA