Trump Out, Refugees In’: Ban Sparks Protests at Airports Across the Nation

Protests erupted at airports across the U.S. after the president issued an executive order restricting travel for refugees and immigrants.

13 Photos

1.

Demonstrators sit down in the concourse and hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations.

Genna Martin / seattlepi.com/AP
2.

People gather for a protest at the arrivals hall of San Francisco's SFO International Airport after people arriving from Muslim-majority countries were held at the border control as a result of the new executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump in San Francisco, Calif., on Jan. 28. According to reports, thousands of people took part in the demonstration as people from countries on the suspension list were reportedly held at the airport. US federal judge issued an emergency stay for visa holders and refugees that have been detained at airports following US President Donald Trump's executive order, halting all refugee entry for 120 days and for 90 days bans entry from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Peter DaSilva / EPA
3.

A protester holds a sign at San Francisco International Airport during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order on Jan. 28 in San Francisco.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
4.

Protesters rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
5.

People gather to protest at O'Hare airport in Chicago on Jan. 28.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters
6.

A demonstrator holds up a sign as she protests outside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Jan. 28.

Kate Munsch / Reuters
7.

A protester stands facing police officers at an entrance of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Jan. 28 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.

Craig Ruttle / AP
8.

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York Jan. 28.

Craig Ruttle / AP
9.

Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters
10.

Protesters rally during a demonstration at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
11.

Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 28.

Rashid Umar Abbasi / Reuters
12.

People gather to protest at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 28.

Laura Buckman / Reuters
13.

Protesters rally during a demonstration at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28 in New York.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
