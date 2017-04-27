The Trump Era Begins: The First 100 Days in Pictures

January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington.
January 26
President Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office.
January 28
President Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office.
Looking on, from left, are Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Flynn resigned in February after misleading Vice President Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
January 28
People gather to protest against the so-called "travel ban" imposed by President Trump's executive order at O'Hare airport in Chicago.
Trump's executive orders restricting entry to the United States of nationals from several predominantly Muslim countries has been criticized as effectively a "Muslim ban," something Trump has denied.
January 31
President Trump walks to the East Room at the White House to nominate Neil Gorsuch to take Justice Antonin Scalia's vacancy on the Supreme Court.
February 1
President Trump and his daughter Ivanka walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.
February 11
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe pose for a photograph before attending a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump has spent half his weekends at the property since taking office.
February 27
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, left, checks her phone after taking a photo as President Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office.
February 28
President Trump enters the House Chamber to speak before a joint session of Congress.
February 28
Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens, looks up while being acknowledged by President Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress.
Owens was killed in a deadly commando raid in Yemen in January.
March 3
President Trump's grandson Joseph Kushner holds a model of Marine One, as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House before boarding the presidential helicopter.
March 3
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One in Orlando, Fla.
March 4
Singer Joy Villa joins demonstrators near the Washington Monument during the March4Trump rally in Washington.
Supporters gathered in cities nationwide to voice support for President Trump.
March 7
President Trump surprises visitors on a White House tour on the first day of public tours since the inauguration.
March 13
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, look on as Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, holds a cabinet meeting at the White House.
March 17
President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Oval Office.
Trump appeared to ignore Merkel's offer to shake hands for the cameras.
March 21
President Trump speaks in the Oval Office after signing a bill to increase NASA's budget and authorize funding for a crewed mission to Mars.
March 23
President Trump sits in the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler while meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs on the South Portico at the White House.
March 30
President Trump waits to greet Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen outside the West Wing.
April 6
President Trump speaks to the press on Air Force One.
April 7
The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter launches a Tomahawk missile from the Mediterranean Sea.
The United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria overnight in response to what it believes was a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 100 people.
April 10
President Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden at the White House. Gorsuch will replace the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away in February of 2016.
Gorsuch's wife Marie Louise holds a bible.
April 17
President Trump delivers remarks from the Truman Balcony with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.
April 24
President Trump hosts ambassadors from the 15 country members of the United Nations Security Council in the State Dining Room at the White House.
Seated next to Trump are the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, left, and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.
