The Trump Era Begins: The First 100 Days in Pictures

January 28

President Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office.



Looking on, from left, are Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Flynn resigned in February after misleading Vice President Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters