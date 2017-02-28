Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News
gallery

Trump Supporters Rally Across the Country

Pro-Trump supporters hold rallies across the country.

11 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver on Feb. 27, 2017.

Pro-Trump supporters hold rallies across the country partly as a rebuttal to the anti-Trump protests.

Rick Wilking / Reuters
2. A supporter at the "Spirit of America" rally. Rick Wilking / Reuters
3.

A man carries a mannequin dressed as Donald Trump past supporters during a rally in favor of the "America First" in Brea, California.

Dozens of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump held a rally outside the office of U.S. Representative Ed Royce (R-CA) in support of the "America First" agenda that the Trump administration is pushing forward.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
4. A man moves a cardboard cut out of President Trump out of the rain during the rally in Brea. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
5. A family cheers during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
6. Supporters of Trump at the "America First" rally. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
7. A supporter holds signs and American flags during a rally in Brea. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
8. Bobby Blaze, dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump, poses during the rally in Mandeville, Louisiana. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
9. Supporters pray at the "Spirit of America" rally. Rick Wilking / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
10. Families at the "Spirit of America" rally. Rick Wilking / Reuters
11. People rally outside the state capitol building in Denver. Rick Wilking / Reuters
Topics World, Donald Trump, Photo, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Bosnian War Anniversary: Sarajevo's 'Romeo and Juliet' Still Resonate