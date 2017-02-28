Trump Supporters Rally Across the Country

1.
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a "Spirit of America" rally in Denver on Feb. 27, 2017.
Pro-Trump supporters hold rallies across the country partly as a rebuttal to the anti-Trump protests.
Rick Wilking / Reuters
2.
A supporter at the "Spirit of America" rally.
Rick Wilking / Reuters
3.
A man carries a mannequin dressed as Donald Trump past supporters during a rally in favor of the "America First" in Brea, California.
Dozens of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump held a rally outside the office of U.S. Representative Ed Royce (R-CA) in support of the "America First" agenda that the Trump administration is pushing forward.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
4.
A man moves a cardboard cut out of President Trump out of the rain during the rally in Brea.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
5.
A family cheers during a rally in Mandeville, Louisiana.
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
6.
Supporters of Trump at the "America First" rally.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
7.
A supporter holds signs and American flags during a rally in Brea.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
8.
Bobby Blaze, dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump, poses during the rally in Mandeville, Louisiana.
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
9.
Supporters pray at the "Spirit of America" rally.
Rick Wilking / Reuters
10.
Families at the "Spirit of America" rally.
Rick Wilking / Reuters
11.
People rally outside the state capitol building in Denver.
Rick Wilking / Reuters