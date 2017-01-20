As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

1. People stand in the National Mall to watch the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, who became the 45th president of the United States of America on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The new president's campaign was marred by controversy from the outset-- with protests that followed him through the transition period into his first day in office, as demonstrators gathered across Washington, DC, the country and the world. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

2. Police help people who try to attend the inauguration parade but are blocked by demonstrators sitting down at 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue to prevent spectators from reaching one of the entrances to the parade route to protest Trump. Astrid Riecken / EPA

3. Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint. Jose Luis Magana / AP

4. Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior to the inauguration. Bryan Woolston / Reuters

5. Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior to the inauguration. Bryan Woolston / Reuters

6. Demonstrators protest against President-elect Trump. JEWEL SAMAD / AFP - Getty Images

7. Protesters chant slogans. Moe Zoyari/Redux / Redux Pictures

8. A man with llamas participates in protests against Trump. Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images

9. A person holds up a sign at Freedom Plaza prior to the start of the inauguration. Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images

10. Demonstrators gather to protest. Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images

11. A protester dressed as Trump is seen during the Inauguration day. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures

12. Protesters dressed as a communist party participate in demonstrations. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures

13. Protesters chant slogans. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures

14. Demonstrators protest Trump's inauguration. AFP - Getty Images

15. Protesters demonstrate near the parade route. Tracie Van Auken / EPA