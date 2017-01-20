As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

1.
People stand in the National Mall to watch the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, who became the 45th president of the United States of America on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
The new president's campaign was marred by controversy from the outset-- with protests that followed him through the transition period into his first day in office, as demonstrators gathered across Washington, DC, the country and the world.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
2.
Police help people who try to attend the inauguration parade but are blocked by demonstrators sitting down at 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue to prevent spectators from reaching one of the entrances to the parade route to protest Trump.
Astrid Riecken / EPA
3.
Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint.
Jose Luis Magana / AP
4.
Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior to the inauguration.
Bryan Woolston / Reuters
6.
Demonstrators protest against President-elect Trump.
JEWEL SAMAD / AFP - Getty Images
7.
Protesters chant slogans.
Moe Zoyari/Redux / Redux Pictures
8.
A man with llamas participates in protests against Trump.
Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
9.
A person holds up a sign at Freedom Plaza prior to the start of the inauguration.
Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images
10.
Demonstrators gather to protest.
Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images
11.
A protester dressed as Trump is seen during the Inauguration day.
Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures
12.
Protesters dressed as a communist party participate in demonstrations.
Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures
13.
Protesters chant slogans.
Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures
14.
Demonstrators protest Trump's inauguration.
AFP - Getty Images
15.
Protesters demonstrate near the parade route.
Tracie Van Auken / EPA
16.
A protester is dragged away from a public access point to the National Mall on 14th Street NW prior to the inauguration.
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Inauguration
Patrick Smith / Getty Images