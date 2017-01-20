As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

1. People stand in the National Mall to watch the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, who became the 45th president of the United States of America on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The new president's campaign was marred by controversy from the outset-- with protests that followed him through the transition period into his first day in office, as demonstrators gathered across Washington, DC, the country and the world. Spencer Platt / Getty Images