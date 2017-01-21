Feedback
As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

As Trump's inaugural ceremonies got underway in the nation's capital, demonstrators took to DC's streets in protest.

20 Photos

1.

Protesters demonstrate near the parade route where President Trump will walk after taking the oath of office in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20.

Tracie Van Auken / EPA
2.

Protesters hold signs near President Trump's inaugural parade route.

Tracie Van Auken / EPA
3.

A protester kicks in a windshield during an anti-Trump demonstration.

John Minchillo / AP
4.

Police and demonstrators clash in downtown Washington, D.C. after a limo was set on fire.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
5.

A security official covers the window of a bank, which was destroyed during an anti-Trump protest.

Adrees Latif / Reuters
6.

Police help people who try to attend the inauguration parade but are blocked by demonstrators sitting down at 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue to prevent spectators from reaching one of the entrances to the parade route to protest Trump.

Astrid Riecken / EPA
7. Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint. Jose Luis Magana / AP
8.

Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior to the inauguration.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters
9.

Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior to the inauguration.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters
10. Demonstrators protest against President-elect Trump. JEWEL SAMAD / AFP - Getty Images
11. Protesters chant slogans. Moe Zoyari/Redux / Redux Pictures
12. A man with llamas participates in protests against Trump. Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
13. A person holds up a sign at Freedom Plaza prior to the start of the inauguration. Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images
14.

Demonstrators gather to protest.

Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images
15. A protester dressed as Trump is seen during the Inauguration day. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures
16. Protesters dressed as a communist party participate in demonstrations. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures
17. Protesters chant slogans. Moe Zoyari / Redux Pictures
18. Demonstrators protest Trump's inauguration. AFP - Getty Images
19. Protesters demonstrate near the parade route. Tracie Van Auken / EPA
20.

A protester is dragged away from a public access point to the National Mall on 14th Street NW prior to the inauguration.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images
