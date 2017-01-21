As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting

Protesters demonstrate near the parade route where President Trump will walk after taking the oath of office in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20.
Protesters hold signs near President Trump's inaugural parade route.
A protester kicks in a windshield during an anti-Trump demonstration.
Police and demonstrators clash in downtown Washington, D.C. after a limo was set on fire.
A security official covers the window of a bank, which was destroyed during an anti-Trump protest.
Police help people who try to attend the inauguration parade but are blocked by demonstrators sitting down at 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue to prevent spectators from reaching one of the entrances to the parade route to protest Trump.
Protesters chain themselves to each other and block an entry point prior to the inauguration.
Demonstrators gather to protest.
A protester is dragged away from a public access point to the National Mall on 14th Street NW prior to the inauguration.
