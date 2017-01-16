Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes into Kyrgyz Village

1. An aerial view shows the site of a cargo plane crash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 16, 2017. At least 37 people were killed when the Turkish aircraft, on a flight from Hong-Kong to Bishkek, crashed into a residential area near Kyrgyzstan's capital, at 7:30 Monday morning. Stringer - Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

2. Emergency workers arrive to the site of the crash of the Boeing 747 that went down in the village of Dacha-Suu. Tabyldy Kadyrbekov / Sputnik via AP

3. Rescue personnel work at the crash site. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images

4. Relatives of people killed react at the site of the airplane crash. Related: Dozens Killed as Boeing 747 Crashes Into Village Igor Kovalenko / EPA

5. Rescuers work through the wreckage. Igor Kovalenko / EPA

6. Kyrgyz firefighters work among the remains of a crashed jet. Vladimir Voronin / AP

7. A police officer stands by the wreckage. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images

8. Rescuers dig through the wreckage in the village. Igor Kovalenko / EPA

9. Kyrgyz servicemen and rescuers carry a body bag with a victim of the crash. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images

10. Firefighters work among the remains of the crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area. Vladimir Voronin / AP