News
Photo
News
gallery

Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes into Kyrgyz Village

Plumes of smoke rose over the village in Kyrgyzstan Monday morning, where the jet destroyed over 20 homes attempting to land in a dense fog.

11 Photos

1. An aerial view shows the site of a cargo plane crash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 16, 2017. At least 37 people were killed when the Turkish aircraft, on a flight from Hong-Kong to Bishkek, crashed into a residential area near Kyrgyzstan's capital, at 7:30 Monday morning. Stringer - Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
2. Emergency workers arrive to the site of the crash of the Boeing 747 that went down in the village of Dacha-Suu. Tabyldy Kadyrbekov / Sputnik via AP
3. Rescue personnel work at the crash site. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
4.

Relatives of people killed react at the site of the airplane crash.

Igor Kovalenko / EPA
5. Rescuers work through the wreckage. Igor Kovalenko / EPA
6. Kyrgyz firefighters work among the remains of a crashed jet. Vladimir Voronin / AP
7. A police officer stands by the wreckage. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
8. Rescuers dig through the wreckage in the village. Igor Kovalenko / EPA
9. Kyrgyz servicemen and rescuers carry a body bag with a victim of the crash. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
10. Firefighters work among the remains of the crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area. Vladimir Voronin / AP
11. Rescue personnel search for victims. Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
