Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes into Kyrgyz Village

1.
An aerial view shows the site of a cargo plane crash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 16, 2017. At least 37 people were killed when the Turkish aircraft, on a flight from Hong-Kong to Bishkek, crashed into a residential area near Kyrgyzstan's capital, at 7:30 Monday morning.
Stringer - Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
2.
Emergency workers arrive to the site of the crash of the Boeing 747 that went down in the village of Dacha-Suu.
Tabyldy Kadyrbekov / Sputnik via AP
3.
Rescue personnel work at the crash site.
Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
5.
Rescuers work through the wreckage.
Igor Kovalenko / EPA
6.
Kyrgyz firefighters work among the remains of a crashed jet.
Vladimir Voronin / AP
7.
A police officer stands by the wreckage.
Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
8.
Rescuers dig through the wreckage in the village.
Igor Kovalenko / EPA
9.
Kyrgyz servicemen and rescuers carry a body bag with a victim of the crash.
Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
10.
Firefighters work among the remains of the crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area.
Vladimir Voronin / AP
11.
Rescue personnel search for victims.
Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images