Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News
gallery

Venezuela: Government Supporters Attack Opposition Lawmakers

by Associated Press

Pro-government supporters storm the opposition-controlled legislature, injuring lawmakers, as Venezuela celebrates independence day.

14 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

Pro-government militias wielding wooden sticks and metal bars storm congress on July 5, 2017.

Fernando Llano / AP
2.

Tensions were already high after Vice President Tareck El Aissami made an unannounced morning visit to the National Assembly, accompanied by top government and military officials, for an event celebrating independence day.

The short appearance at the congress by top officials who have repeatedly dismissed the legislators as a band of U.S.-backed conspirators was seen by many as a provocation.

El Aissami said global powers are once again trying to subjugate Venezuela. "We still haven't finished definitively breaking the chains of the empire," he said, adding that President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution — a move the opposition sees as a power-grab — offers Venezuela the best chance to be truly independent. 

Juan Barreto / AFP - Getty Images
3.

Female soldiers march during a military parade marking 206 years of Venezuela's declaration of independence from Spain.

Ariana Cubillos / AP
advertisement
advertisement
4.

After El Aissami left, dozens of government supporters set up a picket outside the building, heckling lawmakers with menacing chants.

Cristian Hernandez / EPA
5.

People react as a firecracker explodes outside the National Assembly.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
6.

Government supporters invade the legislature.

Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Four lawmakers were injured.

ABOVE: Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli, left, gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
8.

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli, center, holds the injured government supporter.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
9.

Pro-government militias beat Deputy Armando Armas."This doesn't hurt as much as watching how every day how we lose a little bit more of our country," Arias said from inside an ambulance as he was being treated for head wounds that spilled blood across his clothes.

Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
advertisement
advertisement
10.

Deputy Americo De Grazia, center, is beaten by protesters outside the National Assembly.

Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
11.

De Grazia is led away by bodyguards.

Fernando Llano / AP
12.

De Grazia lies on an infirmary bed before being taken in a stretcher to an ambulance. He suffered from convulsions, said a fellow congressman.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
13.

Venezuelan Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters overfly a column of T-72B tanks during Wednesday's military parade.

Federico Parra / AFP - Getty Images
14.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores raise their fists during the military parade.

Maduro condemned the violence, but complained that the opposition doesn't do enough to control "terrorist attacks" committed against security forces by anti-government protesters.

"I will never be an accomplice to acts of violence," said Maduro during a speech at a military parade.

The clash followed Tuesday's appearance of a 5-minute video posted by a former police inspector who allegedly stole a helicopter and fired on two government buildings last week.

 

RELATED: Venezuela: Helicopter Pilot Appears in Video, Vows to Keep Fighting

Ariana Cubillos / AP
Associated Press
Topics Latin America, Latino, Photo, World
First Published
Next Story U.S. Ready to Discuss Syrian No-Fly Zones With Russia, Secretary Tillerson Says