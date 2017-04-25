1.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, from left, Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and Leopoldo's mother Antonieta Mendoza, attend to a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on Monday, April 24, 2017.



The opposition's main demands are for elections, the release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led congress. But protests are also fueled by the crippling economic crisis in the oil-rich nation of 30 million people.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters