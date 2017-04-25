Feedback
Venezuela’s Opposition Activists Protest in Caracas as Unrest Enters Fourth Week

Thousands shut down the main highway in Caracas on Monday to express their anger with President Nicolas Maduro's embattled administration.

16 Photos

1.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, from left, Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and Leopoldo's mother Antonieta Mendoza, attend to a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on Monday, April 24, 2017.

The opposition's main demands are for elections, the release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led congress. But protests are also fueled by the crippling economic crisis in the oil-rich nation of 30 million people.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
2.

Anti-government protesters block a highway in Caracas.

Protesters rallied on Monday vowing to block Venezuela's main roads to raise pressure on Maduro after three weeks of deadly unrest that have left 21 people dead.



Fernando Llano / AP
3.

Artist Marilu Garcia performs a presentation titled "Repressed Venezuela" during the protests.

Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
4.

Trucks burn in flames in Caracas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Opposition activists clash with police forces in Caracas.

Riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up one of the first rallies in eastern Caracas early Monday while other groups were gathering elsewhere, the opposition said.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images
6.

Riot police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
7.

Thousands of opposition activists march in Caracas.

This month's turbulence is Venezuela's worst since 2014 when 43 people died in months of mayhem sparked by protests against Maduro, the 54-year-old successor to late leader Hugo Chavez.

Federico Parra / AFP - Getty Images
8.

Anti-government protesters play cards during a sit-in.

Demonstrators turned the road into a kind of public plaza, settling in for picnics, reading books and reclining under umbrellas to protect against the sun.

Cristian Hernandez / EPA
9.

An opposition activist participates in a sit-in to block the Francisco Fajardo motorway in Caracas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images
10.

Opposition activists set up barricades.

Federico Parra / AFP - Getty Images
11.

Police officers walk towards anti-government protesters.


Fernando Llano / AP
12.

An activist sits in front of a burning barricade.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images
13.

Anti-government protesters throw stones from a highway overpass at a passing police patrol in Caracas.

Fernando Llano / AP
14.

A demonstrator holds a banner that reads, "Maduro Out."



Miguel Gutierrez / EPA
15.

Venezuelan opposition activists organize a sit-in to block the Francisco Fajardo motorway in Caracas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP - Getty Images
16.

An opposition activist marches against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Juan Barreto / AFP - Getty Images
