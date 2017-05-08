In Venezuela, Upheaval Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

1.

People line up to buy food in one of the two grocery stores that not was looted over the weekend in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Dec. 19, 2016.

Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to the streets of Ciudad Bolivar, a riverside city of about 700,000 residents, where weekend violence left dozens of businesses destroyed or damaged after massive looting over the sudden decision to yank the 100-bolivar, the most widely used currency note from circulation.

Alejandro Cegarra / AP