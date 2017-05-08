In Venezuela, Upheaval Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

People line up to buy food in one of the two grocery stores that not was looted over the weekend in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Dec. 19, 2016.
Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to the streets of Ciudad Bolivar, a riverside city of about 700,000 residents, where weekend violence left dozens of businesses destroyed or damaged after massive looting over the sudden decision to yank the 100-bolivar, the most widely used currency note from circulation.
A saleswoman holds bags of bread as she waits for customers at a bakery in Caracas, March 17, 2017.
Women carrying babies wait as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela, March 18, 2017.
A baby is lifted out of a crowd while her mother waits on the street with others who are trying to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, March 18, 2017.
People line up outside a branch of Italcambio Currency Exchange in San Cristobal, Venezuela, March 24, 2017.
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces in Caracas, April 4, 2017.
Venezuelan opposition leader and former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles takes part in a protest on April 6, 2017 in Caracas.
Thousands of demonstrators protesting the government of President Nicolas Maduro march in Caracas on April 8, 2017.
The opposition is accusing pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" and trying to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers the week before. The socialist president's supporters held counter-demonstrations condemning Maduro's opponents as "imperialists" plotting with the United States to oust him.
Hundreds of people protest while some climb a bridge in Caracas, on April 10, 2017.
Venezuelan opposition activists on April 13, 2017.
Members of the Venezuelan National Bolivarian Militia march to commemorate their seventh anniversary in Caracas, April 17, 2017.
A demonstrator calls for civil disobedience during a protest on the east side of Caracas on April 19, 2017.
Anti-government demonstrators take cover from advancing Bolivarian Police officers during protests on April 19, 2017.
Demonstrators clash with members of the Bolivarian National Police as protests continue in Caracas, April 20, 2017.
PHOTOS: Venezuelans Mount Pressure on Government as Protests Intensify
Paramedics assist a man injured during clashes, April 20, 2017.
A woman is aided by fellow demonstrators after falling, overcome by tear gas, during anti-government protests in Caracas, April 20, 2017.
Tens of thousands of protesters who are asking for the resignation of President Maduro continue to flood the streets, here just one day after three people were killed and hundreds arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.
A man walks down the aisle of a destroyed grocery store in Caracas, April 21, 2017.
Demonstrators build a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, April 24, 2017.
Friends and family of Juan Pablo Pernalete Llovera mourn his death at a funeral in Caracas, April 29, 2017. Pernalete, a student, was killed during anti-government protests when he was struck by a tear gas canister fired by security forces.
President Maduro holding up a small copy of the National Constitution in Caracas, May 1, 2017.
Maduro announced the creation of a new popular assembly that will reportedly be able to re-write the constitution, prompting the opposition to call on Venezuelans to 'rebel' against his government in order to avoid the 'dissolution of the republic.'
An opposition activist throws a Molotov cocktail at the police during clashes on May Day, in Caracas on May 1, 2017.
Maduro has said the new constitution is to be written by a "people's" body circumventing the opposition-held Congress. The decree was to "block the fascist coup" threatening the country, he told thousands of supporters at a May Day rally.
A Venezuelan opposition activist faces police agents during a march against President Maduro, in Caracas on May 1, 2017. Security forces in riot vans blocked off central Caracas as Venezuela braced for pro- and anti-government May Day protests one month after a wave of deadly political unrest erupted.
Opposition demonstrators and riot police clash in Caracas on May 3, 2017.
Venezuelan police fired tear gas and hooded protesters hurled Molotov cocktails as thousands rallied in anger at President Maduro's plan. At least one protester caught fire and two opposition lawmakers were among various people injured.
Opposition demonstrators clash with the Bolivarian Guard in Caracas, May 3, 2017. Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) used tear gas to keep opposition demonstrations from reaching the center of the Venezuelan capital.
A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with riot police in Caracas on May 3, 2017.
A Venezuelan National Guard riot control vehicle runs over an opposition demonstrator during a protest in Caracas on May 3, 2017.
An injured activist is assisted after clashes with riot police at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas on May 4, 2017.
Leopoldo Lopez, father of Venezuela's jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, and his daughter Diana Lopez, look on during a news conference in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2017.
A group of people run as fireworks are lit on the street during a demonstration in Barquisimeto, May 5, 2017.
Reports state the death toll in the Venezuelan protests has increased to 34 after another young man was killed in Caracas on May 3.
PHOTOS: Venezuela's Opposition Activists Protest in Caracas as Unrest Enters Fourth Week