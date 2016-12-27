1. Visitors look at the esplanade where the down-home 15th birthday party for Rubi Ibarra will take place in the village of Laguna Seca, San Luis Potosi State, Mexico, Dec. 25. Millions of people responded to the invitation for Rubi's Dec. 26th coming of age party in rural northern Mexico, after her parent's video asking "everybody" to attend went viral. Enric Marti / AP

2. Surrounded by a horde of journalists and a drone flying overhead, Rubi Ibarra arrives at the site of a Mass that is part of her 15th birthday party, Dec. 26. An estimated 300 were on hand for the Mass. Enric Marti / AP

3. Mexican teenager Rubi arrives to party, navigating her way through the crowd. MARIO GUZMAN / EPA

4. Rubi Ibarra looks at her mother Anaelda as journalists struggle to get images during her Mass. Enric Marti / AP