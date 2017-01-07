The Week in Pictures: Dec. 30 - Jan. 6

Bulgarian men jump in the water to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 6.
According to tradition, the swimmer who retrieves the crucifix will have good health in the coming year.
A member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard lays on the floor after passing out during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for President Barack Obama at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 4.
Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina nightclub attack, mourn during his funeral on Jan. 1 in Istanbul. Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed early on Jan. 1 when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that erupted during an attempt to steal fuel from a Pemex pipeline in the Ixtlahuaca, Mexico, on Jan. 5.
Anger over gasoline prices hikes in Mexico fueled more protests and looting Thursday, and officials said the unrest had resulted in the death of a policeman and a bystander, the ransacking of 300 stores and arrests of over 700 people.
People wear masks as they dance at a square in heavy smog in Fuyang, China, on Jan. 3.
French cyclist Robert Marchand, 105, cycles in a bid to beat his record for distance cycled in one hour, at the velodrome of Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Marchand completed 14.08 miles in one hour, falling short of his own previous record of 16.73 miles in the over-100s category, which he set in 2014 at the age of 102 years old.
PHOTOS: 105-Year-Old Cyclist Sets Record
Visitors to the Lincoln Memorial gather at the top of the steps to watch the first sunrise of the new year in Washington on Jan. 1.