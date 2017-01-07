Feedback
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 30 - Jan. 6

A new year's kiss, a 105-year-old cyclist, a terrifying rampage in Fort Lauderdale, and more of the week's best pictures.

1. Kaitlin Olivi and Lucas Pereira kiss as confetti falls to celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square on Jan. 1, 2017. Craig Ruttle / AP
2. Emirati men walk with their camels across the Liwa desert, some 150 miles west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the Liwa 2017 Moreeb Dune Festival on Jan. 6. The festival, which attracts participants from around the Gulf region, includes a variety of races (cars, bikes, falcons, camels and horses) or other activities aimed at promoting the country's heritage. Karim Sahib / AFP - Getty Images
3.

Bulgarian men jump in the water to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 6.

According to tradition, the swimmer who retrieves the crucifix will have good health in the coming year.

Stoyan Nenov / Reuters
4.

A member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard lays on the floor after passing out during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for President Barack Obama at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 4.

Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina nightclub attack, mourn during his funeral on Jan. 1 in Istanbul. Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed early on Jan. 1 when a gunman went on a rampage at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

OZAN KOSE / AFP - Getty Images
6. People take cover outsideTerminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on Jan. 6. Officials are reporting that five people wear killed and 8 wounded in an attack from a single gunman. Joe Raedle / Getty Images
7.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that erupted during an attempt to steal fuel from a Pemex pipeline in the Ixtlahuaca, Mexico, on Jan. 5.

Anger over gasoline prices hikes in Mexico fueled more protests and looting Thursday, and officials said the unrest had resulted in the death of a policeman and a bystander, the ransacking of 300 stores and arrests of over 700 people.

Mario Vazquez de la Torre / AFP - Getty Images
8.

People wear masks as they dance at a square in heavy smog in Fuyang, China, on Jan. 3.

China Daily via Reuters
9.

French cyclist Robert Marchand, 105, cycles in a bid to beat his record for distance cycled in one hour, at the velodrome of Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Marchand completed 14.08 miles in one hour, falling short of his own previous record of 16.73 miles in the over-100s category, which he set in 2014 at the age of 102 years old.

Thibault Camus / AP
10. Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India, on Jan. 5. Amit Dave / Reuters
11. Jakub Janda of the Czech Republic soars through the air during his trial jump at the third stage of the 65th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan. 4. Matthias Schrader / AP
12. A zoo keeper poses with a praying mantis during the annual count of the animals at the London Zoo in on Jan. 3. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images
13. Swimmers wearing nurse outfits return to the beach from the North Sea during the Nieuwjaarsduik (New Year's Dive) in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, on Jan. 1. Bart Maat / EPA
14.

Visitors to the Lincoln Memorial gather at the top of the steps to watch the first sunrise of the new year in Washington on Jan. 1.

J. David Ake / AP
