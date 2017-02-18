Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Week in Pictures
News
gallery

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 10 - 17

Trump and Trudeau test boundaries, Rumor gets top dog, Oroville damn prompts evacuations, a sea turtle returns to shore and more.

19 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1.

Rumor, winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for a photo at One World Observatory on Feb. 15, 2017 in New York City.

Rumor was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss, she came out of retirement to win best in show. The 5-year-old pup is named after an Adele song and is just the second German shepherd to win the event.

She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January. Her handler and co-owner Kent Boyle said that this would definitely, for real, be her last major show.

PHOTOS: Top Dogs Fetch Prizes at Westminster Show

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images
2.

President Donald Trump extends his hand to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they meet in Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Feb. 13. The neighboring leaders, polar opposites in nearly every way, took up the thorny subjects of trade and immigration at their first face to face meeting.

While the two leaders stressed shared interests, their contrasting views were also on display. Responding to questions from reporters, Trump defended his refugee and immigration orders, saying that "we cannot let the wrong people in." Trudeau, on the other hand, said Canada continues to "pursue our policies of openness."

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
3. A woman prays while touching the fingers of a Buddha statue during the annual Makha Bucha Day, which celebrates Buddha's teachings, in Ang Thong, Thailand on Feb. 11. Jorge Silva / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4.

An olive ridley turtle lays her eggs in the sand on India's Rushikulya beach early Feb. 16. Thousands of the sea turtles started to come ashore in the last few days from the Bay of Bengal to lay their eggs on the beach, which is one of the three mass nesting sites in the Indian coastal state of Orissa.

The hatchlings that survive will return to the same beach to lay their eggs when they are mature adults.

Asit Kumar / AFP - Getty Images
5. Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, groom Hussain Zeeno Zannun, 26, and his bride Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at the Khazer camp in Iraq on Feb. 16. Zohra Bensemra / Reuters
6.

The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on Feb. 13.

It's been more than a week since engineers at the nation's tallest dam noticed damage to its emergency spillway, launching a series of events that culminated with the threat of catastrophic flooding and the two-day evacuation of nearly 200,000 California residents downstream.

Officials said Thursday that they are confident the lake behind Oroville Dam will keep draining despite storms expected to dump several inches of rain in the coming days.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
7.

Evacuees Jason and his wife Elizabeth Bourquin of Live Oak, settle in for the night with their son Dallas, 5, at the Neighborhood Church of Chico in Chico, California on Feb. 13.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced Tuesday afternoon that residents could return home after the repairs and the lake's lowered levels. He conceded the evacuation was "chaotic" but defended the decision as "better safe than sorry."

PHOTOS: Crippled Oroville Dam Threatens Gold Rush Town

Peter DaSilva / EPA
8. Seabirds perch on electric cables beside a river in Manila, Philippines on Feb. 17. Many birds fly over Pasig river and Manila bay to search for food. Aaron Favila / AP
9.

Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset, Feb. 15. More than 1,400 residents of New Zealand's Christchurch city returned home on Friday as firefighters contained a massive wildfire that led to their evacuation, destroying properties and power networks.

The wildfire in Christchurch's Port Hills district spread rapidly over Thursday, covering more than 4,447 acres and forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency, which remained in place on Friday.

Mark Hannah Photography via Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
10.

Drag Queen Olivia Jones, member of the electoral college, center, attends a German parliamentary assembly coming together to elect the country's new president in Berlin on Feb. 12.

A special assembly elected former German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier by an overwhelming majority Sunday to be the country's new president.

Markus Schreiber / AP
11. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer removes lint from Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller's jacket as he waits to go on the air in the White House Briefing Room in Washington on Feb. 12. Joshua Roberts / Reuters
12.

Spectators watch figure skaters perform at the Paektusan Prize International Figure Skating Festival in Pyongyang on Feb. 15. The yearly festival celebrates former leader Kim Jong Il. The late Kim Jong Il was the father of current leader Kim Jong Un — and his half-brother Kim Jong Nam, who died in Malaysia earlier this week after a suspected poisoning.

PHOTOS: North Korea Celebrates Birthday of Kim Jong Il Days After Son's Death

Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
13.

Fishermen look at pilot whales which died in a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on Feb. 11.

More than 650 pilot whales had beached themselves along Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island in two separate mass strandings over recent days. About 350 whales have died, including 20 that were euthanized. Another 100 have been refloated by volunteers and more than 200 have swum away unassisted.

PHOTOS: Volunteers Race to Save Beached Whales After Hundreds Stranded

Marty Melville / AFP - Getty Images
14. The Mount Sinabung volcano spews reddish smoke and ash, as seen from the Karo district in North Sumatra province, Indonesia early on Feb. 12. Activity levels have increased in the past week, with Sinabung shooting hot ash clouds into the sky dozens of times, according to the local volcano monitoring agency. AFP - Getty Images
15.

Residents attend a wake for two boys who were kidnapped and killed in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala on Feb. 14. More than 2,000 people attended a funeral procession for Carlos Daniel Xiqin, 10, and Oscar Armando Top Cotzajay, 11, who were reported abducted walking to school Friday morning.

Residents found the boys stuffed in sacks over the weekend, with the boys' throats slashed and hands and feet bound. Neighbors reported a ransom demand was made. Such crimes have driven emigration from Guatemala to the United States, as families seek refuge from the violence.

John Moore / Getty Images
16.

A swimmer goes for an early morning dip in the Mediterranean sea in temperatures of 46.4 Fahrenheit across Beirut, Lebanon on Feb. 16.

Hassan Ammar / AP
17. A man sits at a damaged bus stop after protesters clashed with French riot police in Bobigny, a suburb of Paris, France on Feb. 11. Clashes broke out between in a Paris suburb, after the alleged rape of a young black man by police sparked a week of violence. The protesters were calling for justice after a 22-year-old man claimed he was sodomized with a police baton when he was arrested on Feb. 2 in the suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois. French media report the man was released from hospital Thursday. Yoan Valat / EPA
18. A Pa Then ethnic dancer removes burning ashes during a fire dance at a local spring festival in the Lam Binh district, Tuyen Quang, Vietnam on Feb. 10. Deep in trance, lithe young men prance on piles of glowing embers, careful not to sear their feet at the ritual fire dance to exorcise spiritual demons and pray for a healthy harvest. Once dismissed as superstitious and banned by Vietnam's communist authorities, the Pa Then ethnic minority now perform the fire dance publicly after decades of celebrating in the woods in secret. Hoang Dinh Nam / AFP - Getty Images
19.

A woman cleans the village square after firecracker were set off as part of the "beat the Buddha" celebration in Yuxi village, China on Feb. 10. Villagers in China's eastern Fujian province have a unique way of worshiping Buddha: they beat a rock statue of the deity to wish for a good new year and an abundant harvest.

The Week in Pictures: Feb. 3 - 10

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Topics Week in Pictures, Africa, Asia, China, Donald Trump
First Published
Next Story The Week in Pictures: Feb. 3 - 10